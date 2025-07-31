Barça fans erupt against Araujo after the glaring mistake against Seoul FC

The atmosphere around Ronald Araújo has become unbearable after Barça's latest friendly on their Asian tour. The Uruguayan center-back's mistake in Seoul FC's first goal has triggered a real storm on social media, where the blaugrana fans have lost their patience. Neither the fact that Hansi Flick chose him as a starter nor the importance of his captaincy have stopped the avalanche of messages demanding an urgent change in the heart of the defense.

The mistake against Seoul FC, the last straw: Barça's defense under scrutiny

During the first half, Araújo once again raised doubts in a key play. After a risky turnover by Lamine Yamal, the Uruguayan was unable to react in time and his mark, Young-Wook Cho, put the Korean team ahead. Although the play should have been ruled offside, the incident has served to once again highlight the centre-back's weaknesses.

Fans recall similar mistakes in important matches last season, especially in the Champions League, and they wonder if Araújo really has the level needed to lead Barça's defense in the coming years.

Social media have been filled with strong comments: many are calling for his immediate sale, while others compare his performance to Christensen, a centre-back who scored a stunning goal today and whose future is also uncertain according to the latest information from the sporting management.

Comparisons with Christensen and sense of double standards: heated debate in the culé community

The contrast between Araújo and Christensen has become even more evident after the match. The Dane, who returned from injury, was praised for his reliability and offensive contribution, while criticism of Araújo keeps increasing. Some point out the "double standard" used to judge both defenders: the Uruguayan is forgiven for recurring mistakes, while the Dane is questioned even when coming back from injury and performing at a high level.

Phrases like "Araújo has to go" or "Christensen is a thousand times better" sum up the general frustration. Some even joke that players like Gerard Martín, who played as a center-back today, are delivering better performances. Other messages appeal directly to the sporting management to make a pragmatic decision and strengthen the center of defense before the start of the season.

Hansi Flick forced to decide: keep betting on Araújo or make a drastic change?

The German coach now faces a huge challenge. Even though the preseason plan was to give Araújo a leading role and establish him as a reference, the pressure from the fans and repeated mistakes force a reassessment of priorities. In Seoul, Araújo was substituted after halftime, just like all the starters, but his case has become a symbol of the crowd's dissatisfaction. The demands for Barça's center-backs have never been as high as they are now.

Meanwhile, internal competition is growing and the feeling that the defense needs to be strengthened is shared by most supporters. The club faces a crucial test in the coming days to show that they prioritize performance over names or hierarchies.