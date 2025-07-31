José Álvarez reveals Lamine Yamal's secret in Barça-Seoul FC: 'It makes him even...'

FC Barcelona are drawing many conclusions from their time in Asia, but few are as clear as Lamine Yamal's impact on Hansi Flick's team. The young talent developed at La Masia, who is wearing the number "10" on his back for the first time, has delivered a memorable performance in the first half against Seoul FC. It was a thrilling match that, beyond the score, leaves very positive feelings about the present and immediate future of the blaugrana club.

The match started with Barça fully engaged, showing very recognizable pressing and possession. In those first 15 minutes, Lamine Yamal's movement and boldness were a real headache for the Korean defense. The first goal came precisely from one of his actions: after cutting inside, he unleashed a powerful shot to the near post. The ball hit the post, but the rebound fell perfectly for Robert Lewandowski to open the scoring.

Just a few minutes later, Lamine was responsible for increasing the lead. This time, he again aimed for the near post after another of his classic moves cutting inside, surprising everyone present. This tactical nuance in his play, leaving aside the usual far-post shot from last season and opting for the near-post strike, has added an extra layer of unpredictability to his repertoire. This detail did not go unnoticed by analysts and confirms the footballer's evolution.

| FCB

An offensive festival with a rival response and a first half to remember

The first half continued at a frenetic pace. Barça, with Dani Olmo as a new addition to the starting line-up, kept the initiative and continued creating dangerous chances. However, after the 2-0 and that devastating start, Flick's team lost intensity and allowed Seoul FC to respond. The home side took advantage of two defensive errors to tie the match and bring excitement to the stands, where the heat and humidity didn't diminish the passion one bit.

Before halftime, Lamine Yamal's presence emerged once again. The winger, just 18 years old, finished another individual play with his second goal of the night, the third for Barça, restoring the lead to the blaugranas just before heading to the locker room. This way, Yamal scores his first two goals with the legendary number "10", a milestone that further fuels the excitement of the Barcelona fans. Clearly, in order to give rest and opportunities to all the players, he was substituted at halftime, as were all the other starters.

