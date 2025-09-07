Barça and Eric García make a decision: Laporta is thrilled, puts Deco to work

At Ciutat Esportiva, the international break arrives with Hansi Flick's notebook heavily marked. The priority is to adjust the ball exit, fine-tune the backline, and consolidate internal competition. The team has shown consistency, although it is still searching for a sustained version that can withstand the most demanding stretches of the schedule.

A start that puts García on Flick's board

The German coach has alternated pieces and heights, also testing the Catalan center-back on the right side. That versatility enables scenarios with a double clean exit and aggressive coverage on the opponent's strong side. With Joan Garcia raising his level in goal and Christensen regaining rhythm, the competitive framework encourages stabilizing automatisms around the ball.

From Manchester to Montjuïc: the path to consolidation

Eric arrived on a free transfer from Manchester City in 2021, immediately taking on responsibilities in ball exit and vigilance. He delivered strong performances on big stages, including a goal in the 4-3 league match against Real Madrid. He reached one hundred official matches in March, also scoring as a full-back during emergency phases of the previous season.

| FCB

The decision that aligns locker room and boardroom, Flick wants him

The club has taken the step and will activate his long-term continuity. Laporta, convinced by his performance, has tasked Deco with finalizing an agreement that will secure the defender in the project looking toward 2030. The move prioritizes competitive stability and protects a homegrown asset, useful in three positions and fully integrated in the locker room.

Why the bet fits the German coach's model

On the ball, García offers a sharp first pass, composure when the opponent presses, and reliable switches of play. Without it, he pushes the line up without losing shape, covers in open field, and wins frontal duels with a good reading of trajectories.

His 2024/25 campaign produced solid numbers in La Liga and continuous presence in Champions League and Copa, supporting both in build-up and set-piece actions. In a mid-block, his profile favors quick shifts alongside Araujo, Koundé, or Christensen, depending on the weekly plan.

| @gironafc

Impact on squad management and defensive hierarchy

The continuity sets the priorities for the sporting department. It establishes the center-back rotation, provides quality minutes for Pau Cubarsí, and avoids the need to go to the market in winter.

In terms of salary, the club is seeking a staggered contract, aligned with the internal pyramid and compatible with future registrations. The decision also affects the role of the full-backs: if Flick uses him on the right, it frees Koundé to play centrally when the plan calls for it.

With the schedule resuming after the break, the coaching staff want continuity in the starting eleven and aggressiveness in the opponent's half. Deco will work on the details of the new deal while Flick defines the core of his defense. If the team keeps up the pressure after losing the ball, the structure will grow with a García who already competes as a solution and not just as a stopgap.