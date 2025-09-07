All alarms go off with Endrick at Real Madrid: Roncero exposed

The month begins with uncomfortable decisions in Valdebebas and a relentless schedule. Xabi Alonso has taken on a project that demands immediate results and a surgical management of minutes and roles. On that board, the situation of the young Brazilian forward has become the most delicate topic at the start.

The coaching staff "have practically ruled out" Endrick for the Real Sociedad–Real Madrid match on Saturday, September 13, hoping to see him before the October break. The forecast comes after his summer relapse of the right hamstring tendon, an injury that originated on May 18 in Sevilla. The latest estimate placed his return between eight and ten weeks (8–10 weeks), with the goal of reappearing after the international break.

The numbers for 24/25 cool the "hype": lean league, cup yes

In LaLiga, Endrick scored one goal in 22 appearances and just 350–360 min. (350–360 minutes), a very low impact for an elite "number nine." Across all competitions, he totaled seven goals and 847 min. (847 minutes), with much of his production concentrated in Copa del Rey.

In that competition, he reached five goals and was decisive in the semifinals against Real Sociedad. His market value remains at 35 million, far from a consummate star status.

Gonzalo García pushes for the "9": from club world cup to the first team

While Endrick loses traction, Gonzalo García has gained hierarchy with actions. The youth academy player broke out in the Club World Cup with goals and performances of unusual maturity, to the point of consolidating his presence on Alonso's list of strikers. Various reports indicate that the club has decided to keep him in the first team and assign him a real role in the attacking rotation.

Roncero exposed: from the "new Nazario" to a U-turn with the youth academy

Tomás Roncero stirred up expectations with comparisons that never helped the player. The journalist even celebrated the Brazilian's performances by saying he would be the best in the world, amplifying a bar as exaggerated as it was unnecessary for a 19-year-old.

Today, with Endrick still sidelined and Gonzalo gaining weight, Roncero himself has publicly aligned with the continuity of the youth academy player. The shift portrays a failed prediction and a capricious measuring stick that fueled noise rather than analysis.

Xabi's plan: high pressing, clear hierarchies, and plenty of competition up front

Alonso's Madrid already compete with Mbappé, Vinícius, and Rodrygo as a dominant trio. If Endrick doesn't make it to Reale Arena, his immediate window narrows, because the team will enter a carousel mode of rotations.

To earn his spot, he will have to provide immediate goals, off-the-ball aggression, and reading in positional attacks. If he doesn't, the natural path points to residual minutes or a high-impact role heavily conditioned by his physicality.