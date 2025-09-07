The surprising destination Oriol Romeu could have after leaving Barça

The move was orchestrated discreetly and opened a new scenario for the midfielder. Barça made Oriol Romeu's contract termination official on September 5, leaving the player free to decide his next step. The club thanked him for his professionalism and thus closed a chapter that began with his return in 2023.

Romeu, born in Ulldecona, just turned 33 years old and has been without a team since August 31, with a valuation of €1.20 million. His profile remains defined as a holding midfielder with balance, tactical awareness, and positional reliability, with experience in five major leagues. That free agent status allows him to negotiate flexibly and without financial restrictions for his new destination.

In his second spell with the blaugrana, he played 37 official matches, 17 as a starter. All this before going on loan to Girona last season, where he made 31 appearances and once again played as a holding midfielder. The combination of minutes and experience keeps him as a player capable of organizing in a mid-block and protecting the central channel without the ball.

| FCB

Profile and tactical fit of the holding midfielder: what his next club would be buying

We're talking about a midfielder who prioritizes positioning and tempo control over dribbling. With the ball, he offers short support, safe first-touch passing, and switches of play when pressure allows him to look up.

Without the ball, he protects the edge of the box, covers the flanks, and holds his own in aerial duels on second balls. His presence allows more creative central midfielders to play with freedom and covers the space behind attacking fullbacks.

During the summer, he was once again linked with LaLiga, with options including a return to Montilivi or an opportunity at Mestalla if he became a free agent. Those possibilities fit both in terms of role and salary cost, although both clubs' priorities shifted as the market evolved. The equation changed after his departure was confirmed and the European window closed, opening up alternative short-term options.

| FC Barcelona

Plot twist: the path gaining momentum today and who's leading it

The strongest option on the table comes from outside Europe and is already in an active phase. Al-Shabab, managed by Imanol Alguacil since July. The club has submitted a proposal that the footballer is studying carefully, according to media reports citing club and entourage sources. The interest aligns with the search for a holding midfielder to stabilize the center of the field in the Basque coach's project.

The Saudi club competes in the Saudi Pro League and features established players such as Yannick Carrasco, formerly of Atlético. A profile like Romeu's would help control transitions and provide a clean first pass to the wingers, fitting into a 4-3-3 or a 4-2-3-1 with medium pressing.

Decisive dates: Saudi window and decision margin this week

The key point right now is the calendar, because Saudi Arabia keeps their transfer window open for a few more days. The closing dates set September 11 as the operational deadline for registering new signings, which forces negotiations to accelerate without losing contractual precision. In Europe, there is no more room, but there, they can still finalize strategic, targeted deals.

If he chooses the emerging route, he'll take on an international challenge with immediate leadership and guaranteed minutes. The window will determine the final answer within days.