Adrián Sánchez confirms it: the magic number, this is how Lamine Yamal makes Barça a goldmine

The anticipation for the start of the 2025/26 season has skyrocketed at Can Barça, but this time the main character isn't a new international star or a high-profile signing. The excitement has come from within, with the contract renewal of one of the most promising footballers in world soccer and the confirmation of a jersey number that has always been synonymous with legend at the Catalan club. This event has caused a real earthquake, not only among the fans but also in the offices, where the numbers speak for themselves.

Cuando un niño de 17 años dejó en ridículo a todos los candidatos al BALÓN DE ORO

'Laminemania' unleashes an unprecedented phenomenon in Barça stores

Rarely has a simple jersey caused as much anticipation as Barça's new kit with the number 10 and the name Lamine Yamal. Since the young talent's contract renewal was made official through 2031 and it was confirmed that he will wear the club's most iconic number, the fever to get the jersey has spread like wildfire.

According to journalist Adrián Sánchez on his Twitter account, the blaugrana club has already sold around 80,000 jerseys with Lamine Yamal's "10," reaching more than 170 different countries. The figure is just a sample of the media and commercial impact of the operation.

| FCB

The phenomenon goes far beyond the national territory. Nike, the club's technical sponsor, has distributed nearly 30 pallets to stores around the world to meet the demand. Each pallet contains approximately 2,300 jerseys, so the magnitude of the phenomenon is global and reaches markets that historically weren't priorities for the Catalan club. It is estimated that on the very first day, Barça had already brought in more than 10 million euros, a figure that, according to internal forecasts, could exceed 17 million in less than a week.

Three formats and a commercial strategy designed to break records

The commercial strategy behind the launch of the new jersey has been key to reaching such high numbers. The club offers three official versions of the product: a basic one for 114.99 euros, a mid-range at 134.99 euros, and the premium version, identical to the one worn by the players, which reaches 184.99 euros. The average sale price is around 145 euros per unit, although the more affordable ranges are the most requested by the general public.

The club insists that, despite the success, there hasn't been a sold out at any time. The stock forecast has been as ambitious as the sports project itself. Inventory is restocked in real time thanks to a top-level logistics system, ensuring that no fan is left without their jersey. The Camp Nou store, for example, has 24 registers to speed up the purchasing process and respond to the avalanche of orders expected throughout the summer.

The impact of "Laminemania" isn't just reflected in immediate merchandising revenue. For Joan Laporta's board, the phenomenon represents a strategic boost that strengthens the Barça brand across five continents. The ability to mobilize thousands of fans in more than 170 countries and the fact that the club surpassed 80,000 orders in just a few hours position the club as an absolute benchmark in international sports marketing.