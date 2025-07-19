Cold shower for Hansi Flick: major absence for preseason

Barça's preseason kicks off with high expectations and the usual excitement caused by the integration of young talents into the first team's dynamics. Summer trips have been the ideal stage for reserve team prospects to earn a place in the coaches' plans. This has happened recently with Marc Bernal, Marc Casadó, Gerard Martín, Fermín López, and company. Hansi Flick, the new manager on the culé bench, was hoping to repeat that formula on the upcoming Asian tour, but unexpected news is forcing a change of plans.

The muscle tear that halts one of the most promising reserve team footballers

FC Barcelona has confirmed in its medical report Ibrahim Diarra's injury, one of the academy players with the most potential from the blaugrana youth system. The player suffered a muscle tear in the rectus femoris of his right leg during Saturday morning's session, which will prevent him from participating in the desired tour of Japan and Korea.

Although the official statement doesn't specify the length of his absence, everything indicates that Diarra will be away from the field for about six weeks. This means that the footballer born in Mali will not be available, at the earliest, until October, when he is expected to return to action with the reserve team under Juliano Belletti's management.

| FCB

This injury represents a significant setback for both the player and Flick, who had trusted the young midfielder to start preseason with the first team. Diarra arrived at Barça in 2024 and was decisive in the treble won by Juvenil A, scoring two goals in the Youth League final. His progress has been meteoric and he was considered one of the main bets to make the leap this summer.

Flick loses players and will have to adjust the squad for the tour

With Diarra's confirmed absence, the German coach already has three definite absences for the trip to Asia. Along with the academy player's, there are those of Marc-André Ter Stegen and Dani Rodríguez, both recovering from their respective injuries. Flick had planned a squad of 26 players, out of a total of 36 who passed the medical tests. Now, with fewer players available and while waiting to solve the situations of Iñaki Peña and Oriol Romeu, the coach will have to reduce the final list with only five cuts remaining.

Among the young players who will travel, Roony Bardghji, the star signing of the summer, stands out, as does Jofre Torrents, another academy player who has most convinced the technical staff. Diarra's absence, however, leaves the door open for another youngster to have the chance to show his talent in preseason, an opportunity the club especially values when planning the new campaign. It won't be just those two; nearly a dozen academy players are expected to go.

Ibrahim Diarra's injury is a hard blow both in the locker room and among the culé fans, who were hoping to see him debut with the first team during the summer friendlies. The player, who was key in winning youth titles last season, will now have to focus on his recovery to earn Flick's trust again.