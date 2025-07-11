Atlético are once again targeting Valencia: De Paul's replacement will come from Mestalla

Atlético de Madrid aren't closing their transfer window yet. Even though they have a consolidated squad, at Metropolitano they're still paying close attention to possible departures, especially in midfield, where Rodrigo De Paul's and Conor Gallagher's futures are still hanging in the air.

Both players, who are important to Diego Simeone, could leave the club this summer if convincing offers arrive, and the club already has a name on the table to replace them: a young Spanish talent who has shined at Valencia CF.

Rodrigo De Paul, between staying and being sold

Rodrigo De Paul, one of the most used players by Simeone last season, has a contract until 2026. However, his contract renewal has been completely stalled for months. Although his performance has improved and he has gained influence in the locker room, negotiations with his camp haven't moved forward.

He's not the only one who could leave. Conor Gallagher, who just joined last season, is also on the way out if a good market opportunity comes up. Samu Lino has even been mentioned as a possible departure, although in his case the scenario seems more distant. In any case, the club is clear that if one of the key midfielders leaves, the replacement must be immediate and high-quality.

Simeone's preferred option to strengthen midfield

It's about a young gem of Spanish soccer who was already a target for Atlético last transfer window and who is highly regarded by the coaching staff. According to Rubén Uría on the show "Derbi en USA," if De Paul or Gallagher end up leaving, Atleti will "go all in" for him.

This isn't a passing rumor. The footballer fits perfectly into the profile the club is looking for: Spanish, young, with room to grow, and with experience in La Liga. In addition, his current club, although reluctant to let him go, isn't ruling out a sale if the offer is right, especially considering the financial situation and the sales policies they've followed in recent summers.

International interest and fierce competition

The player in question has also attracted interest from other top European teams. There have been inquiries from the Premier League, Serie A, and Bundesliga about his situation. Bayer Leverkusen even tried to sign him a year ago, with Xabi Alonso as his main supporter.

His quality, vision, and maturity on the field make him a gem in the market. Although his current team is delighted with his performance, a big-money sale isn't ruled out if a proposal that's hard to refuse comes in. That's why Atlético knows they can't afford to fall asleep if they finally decide to go after him.

If one of the pillars of midfield leaves the club, Atlético de Madrid already knows who they want as a replacement. The player who is so highly regarded at Metropolitano, the same one who was already on the club's radar and who is back in the spotlight this summer, is none other than Javi Guerra.