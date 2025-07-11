Real Zaragoza set their sights on a top-flight striker: waiting for the player's decision

The summer transfer market never rests, and one of the spotlights has turned to a young striker with hunger, a future, and a contract that doesn't guarantee playing time. His name has started to be heard strongly in the offices of several Second Division clubs looking to strengthen their attacking lines, and one of them is Real Zaragoza.

Zaragoza seeks firepower for its attack

The arrival of Txema Indias as the new sporting director at La Romareda has brought strategic moves. The objective is clear: the Aragonese club wants more attacking power. That's where the name of a promising striker comes into play, one who's already shown glimpses of his quality in LaLiga Hypermotion.

Zaragoza is keeping a close eye on him. He is a young, dynamic footballer, with good movement in the box and the ability to create chances on his own. This is a profile that would fit perfectly into the new project in Aragón. The player belongs to a club with high aspirations and that isn't willing to let him go without having clear conditions.

| Canva

Between continuity and a loan

The protagonist of this story has a contract until 2027, which, in principle, ensures a certain stability. However, the club he belongs to is looking to strengthen its forward line with two more signings, which could relegate him to the bench or even the stands. That possibility has opened the door to a loan.

The dilemma is complex: stay and fight for minutes in a more competitive environment or go out on loan to a team where he could have continuity and a leading role? The answer isn't simple, but the player seems to be clear that, at his age, the most important thing is to play, compete, and keep growing on the field.

| Canva

A desired profile for several clubs

The youth, hunger, and potential of the striker haven't gone unnoticed. In addition to Zaragoza, other teams have inquired about him, aware that he could be available on loan. However, at La Romareda, they've been the quickest and have shown the most interest so far.

It's no wonder. He is a player with goals, character, and plenty of room for improvement. At Levante, he has shown that he can make a difference when given the opportunity. In Zaragoza, the environment would be ideal for his breakthrough. The pressure, the fans, and the demands could be the boost he needs to take a step forward in his career.

A decision that will shape his career

Everything will now depend on the decision of the granota club and the player himself. If Levante chooses to strengthen its attack with new signings, his departure will be closer. If not, he will have to compete for a spot in a squad that's looking to return to the top flight.

Whatever the choice, it's clear that the protagonist of this story faces a decisive summer. In the end, that closely watched striker, with a contract until 2027, whose name appears in Txema Indias's notebook as a possible reinforcement for Real Zaragoza, is none other than Carlos Espí.