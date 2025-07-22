Athletic Bilbao: Very close to a dream signing for Ernesto Valverde

Athletic Club faces a crucial summer to define its squad ahead of a very demanding season. With a spot in the UEFA Champions League already secured, the team led by Ernesto Valverde has focused its efforts on strengthening the defensive line. The coach needs a reliable fourth center-back to complete a backline that already includes Yeray Álvarez, Dani Vivian, and Aitor Paredes, but which requires more depth to compete at the highest level.

The red-and-white board has been working for weeks on a signing that excites both the coaching staff and the fans: the return of Aymeric Laporte. The Spanish international center-back is one of the club's top priorities in this summer transfer window. After several sagas involving Athletic, such as Nico Williams's contract renewal or the still unsolved Areso case, Laporte's return has become the main focus of the market.

According to the latest reports from El Chiringuito, in recent hours talks between Athletic and the footballer's camp have intensified. Both parties are determined to finalize the deal. Laporte wants to return and the club is willing to make a significant financial effort. In fact, the player has already received the green light from Al Nassr, the Arab club he currently plays for, to negotiate his departure.

The deal, conditioned by the cost

Despite the mutual desire, there is still an obstacle preventing the final closure of the deal: the high financial cost of the transfer. Although Laporte has shown willingness to return to Bilbao, his salary and the amount demanded by Al Nassr pose a challenge. However, the situation seems favorable for the red-and-white interests. The Saudi club would have already accepted the center-back's departure and would be willing to negotiate the price.

A clear sign in this direction is the imminent arrival of Hancko at Al Nassr. The signing of the Feyenoord center-back would serve as a direct replacement for Laporte, which paves the way for Athletic to submit a new offer and speed up negotiations in the coming days.

Laporte's return wouldn't be just another reinforcement. Ernesto Valverde would see one of the key positions in his system covered, especially in a season in which the club will compete in several major competitions, including the Champions League. With Laporte, Athletic would gain solidity, international experience, and leadership from the backline.

Moreover, his return has a strong emotional component. Trained at Lezama and with a past at San Mamés, the French-Spanish center-back fits perfectly into the club's project, which aims to keep a recognizable identity both on and off the field.