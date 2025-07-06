Asier Garitano asks for it: Real Sporting could finalize a signing from an exotic league

On the eve of a new season that promises major changes, Real Sporting de Gijón is immersed in a decisive planning phase. The sporting management and the new coach, Asier Garitano, are clear that the main goal is to make a qualitative leap compared to last season, which was marked by inconsistency and proximity to the relegation spots. The rojiblanca fanbase now expects a renewed project that will restore excitement at El Molinón and place the team where they deserve in the Segunda División standings.

The Asturian club's interest in strengthening their defensive line isn't new, but this time the focus is on a less common market: the Polish league. Sporting has explored in recent weeks the possibility of signing a Spanish center-back who currently plays for a club in that country, an operation that, if completed, would represent a different approach in Spanish soccer.

A versatile profile on Garitano's agenda

According to media outlets such as El Comercio, the name at the top of the priority list is that of a Galician center-back, with experience in Spanish soccer and who stands out for his versatility in defense: Sergio Barcia. This footballer, who joined Legia Warsaw last summer after his time at Mirandés, can play both as a right-sided center-back and as a right-back. His characteristics fit perfectly with the profile Asier Garitano is looking for to start his new project in Gijón.

However, the operation doesn't seem simple. The footballer is under contract with Legia until 2027, a club that will play in the Europa League qualifying rounds this summer, which is a significant international showcase for any player. In addition, Legia's contractual situation and sporting ambitions may make an immediate departure difficult. Meanwhile, the possibility of returning to Spain and playing under Garitano could be an extra incentive for the defender, who keeps a good projection at 24 years old.

The importance of renewing the defensive core in Gijón

Sporting's interest in this type of defensive profile is explained by the need to cover significant departures and provide greater solidity to the back line. During the last season, defensive frailty was one of the team's main concerns, especially after Róber Pier's departure and the end of Maras's loan. With players like Curbelo and Diego in the squad, the coaching staff is looking to increase competition and raise the overall level of the defensive line.

The arrival of a center-back capable of adapting to several positions would provide not only height and strength in aerial play, but also tactical alternatives, something Garitano especially values. Even though interest in the Legia Warsaw footballer became public weeks ago, there haven't been significant developments since then. The sporting management, led by Israel Villaseñor, keeps several negotiations open while waiting for the international market to offer attractive and economically viable opportunities for the rojiblanco club.