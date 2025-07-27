Girona go fishing at Atlético de Madrid: Míchel takes a risk

Girona has decided to break their silence in the transfer market with a move that's as bold as it is necessary. After several weeks without any activity, the club from Girona is set to bring in attacking midfielder Thomas Lemar from Atlético de Madrid. This operation is designed to recover talent and bring excitement to the start of the season.

Girona bets on attacking experience for the next season

Girona has reached an agreement with Atlético de Madrid and the player himself for Lemar's loan until June 2026. Both parties will split 50% of the salary, which is around €3 million per year. The French attacking midfielder puts an end to weeks of speculation with a proposal that fits the needs of Míchel and the club.

A loan with context: injuries and lack of prominence

At 29 years old, Lemar isn't part of Diego Simeone's plans after two very difficult seasons. He suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon in September 2023, and since then he has only played 128 minutes in the last campaign, adding 167 minutes in the previous one, which means he has played just 295 minutes (295 min) in two seasons. That limited record has eroded his role in the team.

| Girona FC, Milan AC

What does Lemar offer to Míchel's project?

The 2018 World Cup champion is versatile as an attacking midfielder and on the wings. He brings vision, technical quality, and goals from the second line, something Girona is looking for after the departure of forwards like Dovbyk. His market value is around €5 million, according to Transfermarkt. With a contract valid until 2027, the loan without a purchase option allows them to keep future value. Girona adds attacking strength without compromising their finances.

The operation fits in the context of Atlético's market

This move is part of the red-and-white strategy to lighten the wage bill. After the confirmed departures of De Paul, Saúl Ñíguez, Samu Lino, Riquelme, and Correa, Lemar also closes a cycle at Atlético. The Madrid club is speeding up departures while strengthening their squad for the new season.

The Frenchman attracted interest from other teams such as Rayo Vallecano, Celta de Vigo, and Olympique de Lyon. However, Girona convinced him with an attractive sporting project and immediate integration into Míchel's team.

| Canva

Will Lemar be able to recover his best form at Montilivi?

Míchel trusts Lemar to find consistency and recover the feeling he lost away from the Metropolitano. This is the first announcement of the summer in Girona, and it comes at a key moment: the team is looking to strengthen quality without breaking their budget balance.

The loan is practically closed and everything indicates that Lemar will undergo a medical examination in the next few hours to sign and join the team's preseason. His integration will be key in Míchel's tactical structure, with freedom to create play from the inside lines.