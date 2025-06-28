Arsenal want to fish in Valencia: Arteta is asking for him

Uncertainty once again takes over Valencia's locker room just as the transfer market picks up pace in Europe. The situation of several defenders keeps Mestalla's fans on edge, as they already sense that this summer will bring major changes to the squad. With the Premier League eyeing LaLiga, the pressure to keep their best players increases every week.

Mikel Arteta, Arsenal's coach, has given the green light for the London club to strengthen their defense with one of Valencia's most promising talents. Andrea Berta's arrival as sporting director at the end of March has changed the 'gunners' transfer policy, as they seek quality and youth to keep fighting for titles in England.

Berta, who already had Mosquera on his radar during his time at Atlético de Madrid, is back in action with the mission of closing a strategic signing. According to some sources like Marca or Matteo Moretto, Arsenal would be preparing an offer close to €20 million and the promise of a long-term contract, with financial terms far superior to the player's current conditions in Valencia.

| VCF

a contractual situation that weakens Valencia's position

The management of Valencia's sporting direction complicates the situation even further. Mosquera's contract ends in 2026, and although he has always shown professionalism and respect for the club, he still hasn't received the renewal promised by the board. This passivity has made it easier for clubs like Arsenal to take advantage of Valencia's contractual weakness to negotiate for a lower price.

From the Bundesliga, RB Leipzig seemed like another serious candidate, but they have chosen to withdraw after the English club's move. Thus, the center-back's departure to the Premier League seems increasingly likely. For now, Mestalla's club has already rejected a first formal offer, which was below the target amount, but they do not rule out a second attempt from the Londoners.

The future of Valencia's defense hangs by a thread. With one week left before preseason starts, the backline is in the midst of a rebuilding process. Young Yarek has attracted interest from the Netherlands, and the club is open to negotiating if an offer close to €10 million arrives. Meanwhile, Tárrega still hasn't renewed.

The return of Cenk and Comert doesn't seem to change the plans, as the coach doesn't count on them, while Diakhaby is the only center-back with guaranteed continuity. Losing Mosquera would be a hard blow for Valencia, both in sporting and financial terms, since he could leave for free in less than a year if the situation doesn't change.