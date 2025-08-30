The 'anti-Tebas' plan Hansi Flick is preparing at Rayo Vallecano - Barça

The visit to Vallecas comes in a familiar context for FC Barcelona in recent years: financial limitations that affect sports planning. Joan Laporta and the blaugrana board continue to maneuver with guarantees and departures to meet LaLiga's requirements and allow Hansi Flick to have his entire squad available.

Gerard Martín, first reinforcement unlocked after two matchdays

Full-back Gerard Martín, trained in Sant Andreu de la Barca, was registered this Friday and will be able to make his debut this season in LaLiga. His addition is a relief for Flick, as he is an important piece in the setup, especially in the role of a reliable substitute. The coaching staff expect his physical deployment and depth to provide immediate solutions in Vallecas.

Roony Bardghji, waiting for the final green light

One of the big questions is the registration of Roony Bardghji. The young Swedish striker, who arrived in July, has convinced the coaching staff with his physical and technical performance. His integration into the locker room has been quick and his attitude exemplary. The player has expressed on social media his trust that he'll make his debut soon, although bureaucracy continues to delay his official debut.

At Barça, they trust that the latest financial moves—including a second guarantee approved this week—will allow the winger to be registered before the match. Flick, however, didn't give any guarantees at the press conference and limited himself to a cautious "we'll see, we have one more day."

Plan B: Toni Fernández from the reserve team

Given the possibility that Bardghji can't travel, Flick has activated an alternative plan. Toni Fernández, a Barça Atlètic youth player, trained this Saturday with the reserve team but remains pending the final decision. The player has already been included in the squad for the first two matchdays and could be drafted again if the Swede's registration is delayed once more.

The standoff between the blaugrana board and Javier Tebas's rules once again marks the start of the season. The sale of Iñigo Martínez and Ter Stegen's absence have provided some leeway, but not enough to register everyone; Szczesny is also missing. Barça face next weekend hoping they've solved the latest obstacles, aware that each matchday without registering reinforcements limits the team's competitive capacity.

The solution will have to come within hours. Otherwise, Flick will face another match affected by the economy, trusting that his "anti-Tebas plan" will keep the fight going in a league that demands not giving away any advantages. For now, the Culers have delivered in the first two matchdays and want to keep on the winning path in the third round as well.

That said, from the Culer environment, they trust that Roony Bardghji's registration could come this very afternoon and that, therefore, the Swede could be drafted tomorrow.