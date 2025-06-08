Another move by Ter Stegen comes to light that Barça fans won't like

In the final stretch of the season, the atmosphere at FC Barcelona has been marked by expectation and a certain tension, especially around the goal. With the team's future at stake and transfer rumors in full swing, every gesture or decision takes on special significance, particularly when it involves historic figures in the blaugrana locker room.

In recent weeks, the situation of Barça's goalkeepers has sparked debate in the culé environment. The prominence Marc-André ter Stegen had in previous years now seems to be in question. While the board is considering new signings to strengthen the squad, the fans are watching with concern the actions of one of their captains, who isn't experiencing his best moment of harmony with the club.

FC Barcelona has closed a season full of contrasts. Although they secured the title at Espanyol's home, the team has had to manage emotions and pressure in a transitional year marked by a coaching change and the physical problems of several key players, including Ter Stegen. The German goalkeeper, who recently returned after an injury that kept him off the field for weeks, was hoping to be undisputed in goal again.

| F.C. Barcelona

However, reality has been quite different. In recent matches, the rotation in goal has intensified and the debate about who should occupy the blaugrana goal has grown. The rumors about the possible arrival of Joan García, the breakout goalkeeper of the league, have further fueled the uncertainty. According to sources close to the club, if this signing finally happens, García would arrive with the intention of being the starter, relegating Ter Stegen to a secondary role. This possible scenario would not only affect the hierarchy in the locker room, but also the club's relationship with one of its most emblematic figures.

Ter Stegen's gesture that surprises Barcelona fans

In this context of uncertainty, Ter Stegen's latest gesture after the penultimate league match, as explained by Mundo Deportivo, has drawn attention. When the board had planned a special celebration to thank the fans for their support during the season at the Estadi Olímpic de Montjuïc, the event didn't unfold as desired. The event's schedule included a message from the players and, especially, from the captains to the supporters present in the stadium.

However, according to reports, it was Ter Stegen himself who chose not to speak, deciding there would be no speeches even though it was planned and announced. This attitude has caused discomfort both in the board and among a large part of the fans, who were hoping for a different farewell in the last home match.

Some journalists have pointed out that the German goalkeeper might be upset about the distribution of minutes after his recovery, especially after the coaching staff's decision to try alternatives in goal. This situation reinforces doubts about his continuity and about the internal atmosphere in the blaugrana locker room.