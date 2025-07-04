Ansu Fati's anger after leaving Barça: who he's blaming

Ansu Fati has said goodbye to FC Barcelona amid an atmosphere filled with disappointment, reproach, and frustration. The promising forward developed at La Masia, who just three years ago was considered the club's jewel, has chosen to pack his bags and head to a new destination after feeling undervalued by the coaching staff.

For months, the player's circle has felt that the club was quietly pushing him toward the exit. Hansi Flick's initial promises faded as the matches went by, and the opportunities to show his worth never came. All of this, along with some unfortunate public statements from the coach, gradually eroded a relationship that began to break last summer.

Broken promises and discontent with Flick

Ansu arrived at preseason hopeful to regain his place in the team after a difficult period due to injuries. Flick assured him that he would get minutes and be important in the rotation, but reality was very different. He barely counted for the coach and, in January, the club seriously considered letting him leave... although it was too late to arrange a proper loan.

| F.C. Barcelona, XCatalunya

According to his circle, the problem was never physical. He was fine, ready to compete, and he didn't understand why other footballers with less ability were given more opportunities. Meanwhile, the sporting management didn't help calm things down and, from the start, made it clear that they welcomed his departure.

A negotiated farewell... but a painful one

Despite everything, Ansu never caused problems or applied public pressure. His priority was to stay at Barça, but he understood it was time to move on. He accepted the exit quickly, even before other teammates in similar situations like Lenglet, aiming not to prolong a situation he considered unsustainable.

| Canva

Although destinations in Spain were considered, the project that finally convinced him came from abroad. The player has signed a loan with a purchase option with a club that offers him stability, sporting ambition, and a good quality of life. The agreement allows Barça to save approximately €8 million in salary, a figure they didn't achieve with Brighton the previous year.

Uncertain future but with hope

Ansu isn't closing the door on a return, although he knows this step could be final. He keeps an excellent relationship with several teammates, who have supported him during these difficult times. However, he is also aware that he needs to recover his level away from the media spotlight and the pressure of a club that no longer trusts him as before.

The forward, who has a contract until 2028, knows he is still young and has time to prove his worth. He firmly believes that this new step in his career will be a springboard to recover his best version. If he succeeds, he doesn't rule out returning to Barça, but with a different negotiating position and, possibly, with unfinished business to settle.

The destination: Monaco

In the end, the club that has signed Ansu Fati is AS Monaco. The Monegasque team convinced the player with their attacking style, the leading role they guarantee him, and the calmness of their environment. It's a perfect place to rebuild, away from the noise, and with the goal of showing that, with trust and minutes, he can still be that talent destined to lead the new generation of Spanish soccer.