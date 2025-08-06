Toni Freixa's request to Ter Stegen after the controversy with Barça: 'He should take responsibility...'

Tension keeps rising around FC Barcelona as the countdown to the start of LaLiga 2025-2026 continues. The conflict between the blaugrana club and Marc-André Ter Stegen seems to have reached a point of no return, generating increasingly radical opinions from different sectors. In the midst of the storm, Toni Freixa, a former club executive, has spoken out with forceful words.

Freixa, known for his controversial opinions on Barça's internal matters, has publicly expressed his stance regarding the open conflict between Ter Stegen and the board. His statements have added more fuel to the fire in a scenario that was already notably tense.

Freixa's forceful words about Ter Stegen's future

In recent statements to the program "El Partidazo de COPE," Toni Freixa was blunt about the new role that, according to him, Ter Stegen should take on after his injury. "He's on leave and we have a newly signed goalkeeper who's going to be the undisputed starter," he stated without hesitation, clearly referring to the young Joan García, recently brought in from Espanyol.

Freixa went even further, suggesting that the German goalkeeper should accept a position radically inferior to his previous status on the team: "He should recover and, when he returns, take on the role of third-choice goalkeeper." These words are surprising in their harshness, especially considering the role Ter Stegen has played as a key figure for the team for more than a decade.

The conflict between Barça and Ter Stegen reaches its limit

The origin of the conflict dates back several weeks, when Ter Stegen unilaterally announced on his social media that his recovery would take three months (3 months) after his lumbar surgery. This premature announcement caused discomfort among the board, since if the recovery exceeded four months (4 months), the club could use 80% of his salary to register players, such as Joan García, something crucial for Barça.

However, the crisis finally exploded with the German's recent refusal to share his medical report with LaLiga. This has made it impossible for the Catalan entity to take advantage of this financial and sporting benefit.

Joan García gains ground while Ter Stegen loses support

During the preseason tour in Asia, Joan García has more than shown his level, leaving coach Hansi Flick satisfied. According to sources close to the club, García is delivering a higher performance than Ter Stegen showed before his injury. This puts additional pressure on the board to register the new signing as soon as possible.

Currently, with Ter Stegen injured and blocking García's registration, the only available goalkeeper is Iñaki Peña. However, Peña is also not in Flick's plans and is close to leaving the team in search of playing time.

The situation has led Barça to take forceful steps. The club's legal services have already opened a disciplinary file against the German goalkeeper, even warning him of legal consequences if he doesn't change his stance.