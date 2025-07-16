Lamine Yamal doesn't hold back: his top-tier teasing of Gavi and Lewandowski

Barcelona's preseason has started amid enormous excitement. The spotlight is on the Ciutat Esportiva field, where the blaugrana squad have kicked off a campaign that promises strong emotions. At this start, it's not just the return of the big stars that draws attention, but also the gestures, the laughter, and the images that show the relaxed atmosphere and the overflowing quality of some of their youngest players.

The team is in the middle of their preparation phase under the watchful eyes of the coaching staff and the board, who have made their goal to fight for every title clear. The fans' excitement grows with each session, especially when the protagonists on social media are none other than the footballers expected to define an era at the club.

Lamine Yamal's viral show and the locker room atmosphere at Barça

The images shared by the club on their official accounts quickly went around the world. One of the most-watched videos of the day starred Lamine Yamal, who once again showed details of his enormous class in the first training session. The young winger excelled with a fantasy dribble against Gavi and Lewandowski, combining speed, technique, and that touch of boldness that's already become his personal trademark.

| FCB

The play, in which he pulls off a "cola de vaca" and literally leaves the Polish striker on the ground, shows his good relationship with these two footballers, who were also at his birthday. Far from any tension, the blaugrana locker room showed camaraderie and a good atmosphere, a key factor ahead of a year full of challenges. The sequence was so spectacular that Barça's official Twitter account accompanied it with the message: "Lamine makes no sense," referencing the level of talent the Spanish international possesses.

Lamine Yamal: between controversy and consolidation as a star

Not everything has been soccer in recent days for the academy product. Lamine Yamal just turned 18 years old (18 años), and his celebration has become one of the most talked-about topics off the field. Dozens of well-known faces attended his massive party, but there has also been criticism over a controversial show involving people with dwarfism. The media stir, far from affecting his performance, has served to show the mental strength of a player expected to become a star.

Meanwhile, the blaugrana entity is finalizing the details to officially announce the footballer's contract renewal, as he will sign a new contract with the club of his life today. Not only that: Lamine Yamal will wear the number 10, a true symbol and a legacy that only the chosen ones have worn at Camp Nou. Expectations are sky-high after his last season, in which he was not only decisive in LaLiga, but also became one of the main candidates for the Ballon d'Or, something unheard of at his age.

What is clear is that every move Lamine Yamal makes, on and off the field, will be analyzed in detail. At just 18 years old (18 años), he has achieved what few have: becoming an idol for the culé fans and a reference for lovers of spectacular soccer. His personality, his confidence, and his ability to create magic in every training session explain the excitement he generates.