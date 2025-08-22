Albert Blaya breaks his silence: Fermín or Dani Olmo, who should be the starter

The attacking midfielder position at Barça under Hansi Flick is set to become one of the most hotly contested roles of the season. After Dani Olmo's arrival for nearly €60 million last summer and Fermín's unstoppable breakthrough in 2023, there is debate about who should take the starting spot. Albert Blaya, a well-known content creator and tactical analyst, has addressed the issue on his YouTube channel, offering a statistical and footballing review that has left no one indifferent.

Blaya analyzes data and playing styles

"Fermín or Dani Olmo, who's going to be the starter at this Barça?" Blaya began, introducing an analysis based on Statsbomb statistics. He explained that both players have very similar numbers in terms of passes and offensive involvement, but with notable differences in specific areas.

Fermín stands out for his dribbling ability and physical power. He averages more than two successful dribbles per match and wins many duels thanks to his explosiveness. In counter-pressing, he is clearly superior: 0.65 per match compared to just 0.2 for Dani Olmo. "The difference is huge in that aspect," Blaya pointed out, highlighting the academy product's aggressiveness in immediate recovery.

Meanwhile, Dani Olmo offers advantages in tight spaces. His technical sensitivity, patience, and ability to receive and turn under pressure make him a key asset when the opponent sits deep near the box.

Differences in shot maps

Blaya also reviewed the offensive output of both players. Fermín scored six goals in La Liga last season, surpassing his expected goals numbers and confirming his effectiveness as a late runner from the second line. He also found the net in the Copa and Champions League, showing that he shows up in the most demanding competitions.

Dani Olmo, on the other hand, reached eight goals in the domestic competition and delivered important performances in the Champions League, such as his goal against Inter in the semifinals. His shots are of higher quality and closer to the six-yard box, although he offers less surprise arrival from outside the box than Fermín.

¿FERMÍN LOPEZ O DANI OLMO? (Lo analizo)

"I think Fermín can reach 15 or 20 goals per season if he gets minutes," Blaya stated, highlighting the Andalusian player's room for growth.

The relationship with Lamine Yamal, another decisive factor

For Blaya, the interaction of both with Lamine Yamal also makes a difference. Dani Olmo understands the young winger's short movements better and knows how to link up in tight spaces. Fermín, on the other hand, shines when the team plays in open field and can attack long spaces. "Olmo adapts better when everything revolves around Lamine, Fermín does better when there is space to run," he analyzed.

Albert Blaya's conclusion

In his final assessment, the analyst acknowledged the difficulty of choosing a fixed starter. "I still think that a great Dani Olmo, in good form, offers more," he noted. However, he also made it clear that if Fermín keeps the level he showed in 2025, he could end up earning the starting spot. "The debate is open and will depend a lot on each one's form," Blaya concluded, making it clear that Flick has two top-level options for the same position.