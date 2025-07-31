Albert Blaya analyzes Barça - Seoul FC and reveals something about a player: 'He's in...'

The friendly match between FC Barcelona and Seoul FC not only resulted in a resounding score, but also helped clear up questions about several players' form. One of the standout names in the second half was Gavi, whose performance has caught the attention of both fans and experts. Among them is Albert Blaya Sensat, who summed up the Andalusian's moment with a phrase that's circulating among Barcelona supporters: “Gavi is outstanding and has been on an upward trajectory since his return.”

Stunning goal and leadership: Gavi's best version in just 33 minutes

Entering the second half, Gavi showed in Seoul why he remains such a special piece in the squad. He needed just half an hour on the field (27 mins.) to deliver one of the brightest moments of the friendly. Barça's sixth goal bore his signature after a high-level individual play. First, he managed to turn with class at the edge of the box, shaking off his marker. Then, he faced the opposing goalkeeper, from a slight angle, and finished with a low shot that, although the keeper got a touch, ended up in the net.

It was a goal that consolidated the team's offensive display (the final score was 3-7) and he celebrated it with Hansi Flick as soon as he was substituted, giving his place to Guille Fernández. Blaya summed it up perfectly: “What a player.” The general feeling is that, even though he doesn't have a guaranteed spot in the starting eleven yet, Gavi is determined to keep competing for minutes.

| FCB

A spot up for grabs: the competition for the midfield

The current scenario at FC Barcelona demands maximum competition from all players. With Frenkie de Jong and Pedri established in the double pivot, and Dani Olmo arriving last year to take the attacking midfield role, Gavi stands out as one of the big names in the squad, but without a guaranteed starting spot. The fact that he started in the first friendly and came on after half-time today reflects Flick's strategy to assess form and tactical solutions.

Nevertheless, Gavi's growth since he returned from his injury is unquestionable. He wore the captain's armband during the second half and showed leadership, bringing grit, quality, and a tempo that excites the fans. His attitude and his goal have reignited the debate about whether he deserves a permanent place in the starting line-up.

A message for Flick: Gavi won't give up and wants his place

Blaya himself, with thousands of interactions on his message, has voiced the feeling of much of the Barcelona fan base: Gavi keeps improving and is among the most in-form footballers in the locker room. His role, even if it's not yet defined as a starter, is essential in matches that get stuck and to inject character into the midfield.

The competition will be fierce and the season long, but performances like today's in Seoul make it clear that Gavi has returned to be relevant in the new project. Flick knows it and so do the fans: the young midfielder is on an upward trajectory and ready to prove it every time he steps onto the field.

The friendly against Seoul FC strengthens Gavi's candidacy and adds even more value to a squad that aims to reclaim the throne both in La Liga and in Europe.