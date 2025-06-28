Leaves Osasuna: UD Las Palmas want him for free

Uncertainty has once again settled over the second tier of Spanish soccer. The transfer market is red-hot, and clubs don't want to miss out on the best opportunities summer has to offer. The case of a veteran winger who becomes a free agent after a difficult year is the main attraction for several teams looking to strengthen their attack and restore excitement to their fans.

The end of José Arnaiz's time at Osasuna marks a new chapter in the winger's career. After a season marked by a lack of minutes and opportunities, the footballer from Talavera de la Reina is preparing to look for a destination where he can regain prominence. Last season, Arnaiz played in just 16 LaLiga EA Sports matches and was only able to celebrate one goal, reflecting a difficult campaign under Vicente Moreno's management.

Now, as a free agent, his name has set the wheels in motion for several historic teams. According to the portal @MundoSegunda_ on Twitter, clubs such as UD Las Palmas, Real Zaragoza, Sporting de Gijón, and Granada CF are among the most interested in acquiring his services. Arnaiz's market value, estimated at €1.5 million, and his experience in Segunda División make him a very appealing signing with no transfer fee.

UD Las Palmas, between revolution and the need for goals

Las Palmas face a crucial summer after their relegation and the departure of key players such as Alberto Moleiro, who was transferred to Villarreal. The yellow club, in the midst of a rebuilding process, is strongly committed to experienced players who can lead a locker room with up to 16 academy players in preseason. The arrival of Luis García Fernández as the new coach aims to steer the team in a new direction after Diego Martínez's tenure and restore competitiveness to the squad.

Luis Helguera, head of the sporting department, is still negotiating several departures in attack before bringing in new signings. Players such as Marc Cardona, Kaba, Mata, Sandro, Pejiño, and Marvin Park have been drafted for preseason, but everything points to a deep restructuring of the squad. Signing Arnaiz could provide that boost in quality and goals needed to aim for a return to the top flight.

Real Zaragoza step up and intensify the competition for Arnaiz

Although Las Palmas are well positioned and keep constant contact with the player's camp, the latest reports indicate Real Zaragoza as the team that has taken the lead. The Aragonese club, which is looking to build a competitive project to return to the elite, considers Arnaiz one of the top reinforcements of this transfer window. Zaragoza's ambition to finalize their squad early and the promise of a leading role could prove decisive in convincing the winger.

Meanwhile, Granada and Sporting de Gijón remain alert to the situation, waiting for moves and possible departures from their own squads before making a move for the striker. The fact that Arnaiz can sign for free allows clubs to adjust their salary offers and propose longer or more attractive contracts in sporting terms.

At 30 years old, José Arnaiz has played more than 240 matches (240) between the top and second divisions. He has worn the colors of clubs such as Valladolid, FC Barcelona B, CD Leganés, and Osasuna, scoring 47 goals in his career, with a particular impact in the second tier. Throughout his career, he has worked with renowned coaches such as Paco Herrera, Ángel Rodríguez, and Xavi García Pimienta, and has shared a locker room with players like Mata, Roque Mesa, and Marc Cardona.

His best goal-scoring record came in 2016/17, when he scored 12 goals with Valladolid, and his ability to play in several attacking positions makes him a valuable asset for any LaLiga Hypermotion team. With preseason about to begin, Arnaiz has the opportunity to relaunch his career and become one of the standout names of the summer.