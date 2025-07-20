U-turn with a signing that interests Atlético: Simeone's reaction

This summer's transfer market is bringing more than one surprise for rojiblanco fans. Atlético de Madrid, once again this summer, is putting its name among the most active and ambitious teams in Europe. It's not just a matter of strengthening the squad, but of betting on a sports project with established stars and young talents who are looking to make the definitive leap under Diego Pablo Simeone's leadership.

Just a few weeks ago, rumors placed one of the most explosive forwards in European soccer in Barça's orbit. However, the operation has taken an unexpected turn. Atlético de Madrid has taken the lead in the race for Ademola Lookman, the Nigerian winger from Atalanta, who has attracted the interest of several European giants after delivering a spectacular campaign in Italy.

According to Sky Sport, Atalanta has made it clear that they don't want to strengthen a direct rival in Serie A and would prefer to negotiate with foreign clubs. This stance has clearly benefited Atlético, which now leads the talks, while other offers, such as Inter, are out of the running. The rojiblanco club also knows that Barça's competition has faded in recent days due to the economic restrictions facing the Catalan entity.

| UEFA

Lookman, star numbers and the memory of a memorable European final

Lookman's name isn't new to international soccer fans. Last season, the Nigerian striker played 40 official matches with Atalanta, in which he scored 20 goals and provided seven assists. Beyond his stats, his big night came in the Europa League final two editions ago, where he was the main protagonist by recording a historic hat-trick against Bayer Leverkusen. That match established him as a footballer capable of showing up in the most decisive moments and raised his market value.

Lookman stands out for his versatility in attack: he can play both as a right winger and as a forward, which would allow him to adapt easily to Simeone's offensive scheme. His speed and ability to unbalance in one-on-one situations make him a different piece from what Atlético currently has in its squad. Despite some occasional inconsistency, the forward has shown he has the personality and character to take on responsibility in big matches.

The price and Simeone's reaction: excitement for a dream attack

The main obstacle for the deal to be closed is the transfer fee. Atalanta, in principle, is demanding €50 million for Lookman's transfer, but according to Sky Sport, they could lower their demands to €40 million ($43.6 million) if the destination is outside Italy. This figure fits better with Atlético's strategy, which has already made significant investments this summer, adding reinforcements such as Thiago Almada, Jhonny Cardoso, Matteo Ruggeri, and Álex Baena.

Lookman's arrival would offer Simeone an unprecedented tactical variety in the rojiblanco attack. An offensive front could be seen formed by Griezmann, Julián Álvarez, Baena, Lookman himself, and company... A combination that excites the fans and that, on paper, would place Atlético among the most feared teams in Europe. For Simeone, internal competition will be a key factor to keep the level of demand in a season where the club aims to fight for all the titles.