U-turn with Robert Lewandowski: Barça's decision on the Polish striker

Robert Lewandowski is once again at the center of the transfer market. At 36 years old, the Polish striker for FC Barcelona remains one of the most sought-after players on the international scene. His name has sparked strong interest in Saudi Arabia, where several top clubs have inquired about his contractual situation.

The player's camp has received inquiries from various Saudi teams, attracted by the sporting and media impact that signing a striker of his caliber would bring. It's no wonder: Lewandowski scored 42 goals last season with Barça, despite an injury that kept him out during the final stretch of the campaign.

Barça wants him for next neason, but they listen to offers

Hansi Flick counts on him as one of the key pieces of the team, although he is aware that his age requires managing him with greater caution. Even so, the sporting management doesn't rule out a sale if the offer is irresistible and the player himself expresses his desire to leave.

| @FCBarcelona, XCatalunya

Lewandowski has a contract until 2026, but he only has one guaranteed year left; the second depends on sporting objectives. For this reason, sources close to Barça acknowledge that if a very high offer were to arrive for both the club and the player, they would not put obstacles in the way of a mutually agreed departure.

Saudi Arabia offers years and millions

The main argument from Saudi Arabia is financial. They could not only guarantee him a stratospheric salary, but also more years on his contract. Unlike at Barça, where his continuity beyond 2026 is not assured, in Saudi Arabia they would offer him three- or four-season deals.

| @FCBarcelona, XCatalunya

Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Kanté, Mahrez, Mané, Brozovic, Kessié, Wijnaldum, and Joao Félix have already succumbed to the appeal of the Saudi league. Some, like the Portuguese player from Al Nassr, have done so even after turning 38, earning astronomical sums. In that context, the Lewandowski option sounds realistic.

An asymmetric and dangerous market

Another factor that worries Barça is the asymmetry in the transfer window calendar. While LaLiga closes the market on September 1, Saudi Arabia keep it open until the 23rd. That means that even when Barça can no longer sign anyone, the Saudis will still have time to tempt their players.

In the event of a sudden departure, the Catalan club would find itself in a delicate situation to find a reliable replacement. Although Ferran Torres has performed well as a center forward and players like Dani Olmo or Rashford can play as a false "9," Lewandowski's presence remains irreplaceable today.

Barça's stance: understanding, but firm

The Catalan club is not closing the door on a Lewandowski sale, but they demand clear conditions. The offer must be beneficial for all parties and respect the value of a footballer who cost 45 million euros plus 5 in variables. There will be no gifts or symbolic departures, even for an active legend.

For now, Lewandowski continues training as usual under Flick's orders and taking part in the Asian tour. Saudi Arabia awaits its opportunity. Meanwhile, Barça, for now, keep a firm stance: they count on the Polish striker for the 2025-2026 season.