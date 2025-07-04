She leaves Zarzuela: Queen Sofía lashes out at Felipe VI

Relationships within the royal family are reaching their limit. The publication of the emeritus king's memoirs—supported by the infantas Elena and Cristina—has fractured the family. Felipe VI described them as "a mistake that rekindles unrest," and his sisters' response was direct: they support their father. The result: weeks of silence, coldness, and reproaches among siblings.

This tense atmosphere led to a heated argument at Zarzuela: the emeritus queen felt that she was prevented from mediating and trying to reunite all her grandchildren at Marivent. Felipe and Letizia, firm, vetoed the attendance of the Marichalar and Urdangarín families during their stay. She went to Marivent.

Emotional burden due to Irene's health: a summer with double concern

Not only dynastic disagreements cloud Sofía's peace of mind. Her sister, Irene of Greece, arrives in Mallorca in a delicate state: limited mobility, fragile memory, and increasing dependency. For years, they have shared their lives at Zarzuela, and this summer will be vital support for the emeritus queen.

Marivent, the traditional refuge for mother and daughter, becomes a necessary haven before the arrival of Felipe, Letizia, Leonor, and the infanta Sofía. But the sad exclusion of more family members makes the reunion lose its usual essence.

Official silence

To date, there are no official statements from Zarzuela regarding the recent conflict. However, sources consulted by En Blau point to an episode of maximum tension: Sofía is said to have demanded a full family reunion, and Felipe is said to have refused "to avoid creating tensions and headlines." It is very likely that Letizia Ortiz—the one who truly holds power—had a lot to do with it.

The podcast "Vamos a ver" recalled that a former member of the emeritus queen's staff expressed concern about the media impact of the memoirs and highlighted an atmosphere of sadness that is said to have left a mark on the queen.

Marivent as a refuge and stage for diplomatic strategy

Marivent is not just a summer palace. Its gardens, stately façade, and family history make it a setting full of personal symbolism. Sofía has always been the first to arrive, accompanied by her sister. It is expected that this year she will be accompanied again, but without the warmth of a global reunion.

What happens when Felipe and Letizia arrive?

The official agenda includes a brief stay for the Spanish royals, with a reception for local personalities and a summer stroll. However, the veto on the Marichalar and Urdangarín families will limit the presence of children: only Leonor and Sofía will be there, leaving out grandchildren whom Sofía would very much like to have nearby.

A gesture that, although understandable from an institutional strategy, leaves the emeritus queen in a complex emotional position: her desire for unity clashes with conscious decisions to keep distance.