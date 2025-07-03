Prince William in shock after Diogo Jota's death: 'I...'

In recent hours, the unexpected death of Portuguese footballer Diogo Jota has sparked a wave of shock and sadness that has gone beyond the world of soccer. The Liverpool forward and member of the Portuguese national team passed away in the early hours of Wednesday to Thursday in a traffic accident that occurred in the province of Zamora.

Among the first to speak out was Liverpool FC, the club where Jota was currently playing, with an emotional statement: "We're devastated by the passing of Diogo Jota. We stand with his family, friends, teammates, and coaching staff in this moment of immense pain".

Prince William and the connection with soccer

One of the most impactful messages came from Prince William of England, heir to the British throne and president of the Football Association. Passionate about soccer—and a well-known Aston Villa fan—Prince William publicly expressed his sorrow through his official social media accounts.

"As part of the football family, I'm deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Diogo Jota and his brother. We send our condolences to everyone who knew and loved him".

This gesture has been highly valued by the sports world. William, who has always supported English clubs, had recently been in Liverpool visiting their facilities and promoting youth soccer. His reaction confirms the human impact that the news has had beyond the field.

Reactions from every corner of the soccer world

Cristiano Ronaldo, a reference for the Portuguese national team and Diogo Jota's teammate for years, wrote one of the most emotional messages after learning of the tragedy: "It makes no sense. Just a few days ago we were sharing a locker room with the national team. Right now, when you'd found stability in your life. My heart is with your family, your wife, and your children. Rest in peace, Diogo and André. You'll always be with us".

From Madrid, Atlético also expressed their sorrow. Jota had played for the colchonero club at the start of his career in Spain before being loaned to Wolverhampton. "Atlético de Madrid is in shock. We send our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. Rest in peace," the club posted on their official profiles.

The Portuguese Football Federation, meanwhile, issued an official statement expressing their deep pain: "Much more than a great player, Diogo was an extraordinary person, with contagious joy. His legacy will remain with us." The FPF has also requested that UEFA hold a minute of silence at all international matches scheduled this week.

A legacy cut short far too soon

Diogo Jota was 28 years old and was going through a great moment both at Liverpool and with the national team. A Premier League champion, his talent had made him one of the most versatile strikers of his generation. Married and a father, his personal life seemed stable and happy. That's why the news has hurt so much.

It has broken not only a promising future but also a present full of life. Alongside him, his brother André Silva, who played for FC Penafiel, also passed away. Two young lives extinguished in an instant, leaving a void that's hard to fill. Soccer is in mourning. Diogo Jota and his brother André are gone, but their memory will live on in every stadium.