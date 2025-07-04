Neither Francesc Mauri nor Tomàs Molina: who will present 'El Temps'

Since Tomàs Molina announced his move into politics with ERC in April 2024, the popular "home del temps" left a gap that is hard to fill at the end of Telenotícies Vespre. Predictions pointed to Francesc Mauri, his veteran colleague on TN, but internal sources suggest there could be an unexpected change this September.

With more than thirty years leading TV3's forecasts, Molina won the audience's affection with his characteristic "molt bona niiiit...". In April 2024, he made the move into politics and didn't return to present the weather on TN vespre. Although he returned in other shows like Tot es mou, his farewell in prime time left viewers eager to know who would take over.

Francesc Mauri: the expected replacement... or not

Mauri is another long-standing face in TV3's weather section, with almost forty years at the network and a calm, approachable style. For months, he was the logical candidate to present in the evening slot, a position that matched his sober and professional profile. Mauri himself has acknowledged that he respected Molina's decision, but he doesn't have political ambitions: "I wouldn't leave my job to join a party."

TV3 seeks freshness and renewal: who will be the replacement?

Recent sources indicate that TV3 may be shaping an unexpected decision: bringing in a new meteorologist, possibly a name less familiar to the general public, to present El Temps this September. This move aims to balance professional continuity with a breath of fresh air after Molina's political shift.

According to some media outlets, the network may have agreed on a formula that keeps the meteorological rigor—so valued by viewers—but also opens the door to new voices on screen.

The candidate would be Gemma Puig. Neither Tomàs Molina nor Francesc Mauri. Puig is already known to TV3's audience, but for now she doesn't have the same rapport as her two colleagues. For now, because she will surely achieve it very soon.

Reactions at TV3

TV3's environment views the possible arrival of a new presenter positively: it could revitalize the section without losing professional coherence. On social media, users and commentators have welcomed the idea of a new face, something that brings dynamism without betraying the essence of the "homes del temps" style.

Next steps: expectations and open questions

After the summer and with the upcoming start of the season at TV3, the final choice will be very important. Will this media outlet opt for a new figure with less media presence? Or will they choose to keep experience with Mauri leading the evening slot and reserve that novelty for another show?

For the audience, the big question is: will the replacement manage to keep the emotional connection that Molina and Mauri established with viewers? The truth is that El Temps on TV3 remains one of the network's most-watched programs. Catalans like to be well informed in this area.