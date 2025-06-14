A young man creates the first Star Wars YouTube channel in Catalan

The world of communication has changed a lot in recent years. People not only get information through traditional media, such as print press and radio, but also explore other avenues. In this sense, content on social media and, especially, on video-sharing platforms like YouTube has emerged.

Today we want to explain the case of a Catalan who is a fan of Star Wars and, at the same time, also a great defender of the language. He wanted to make the perfect combination and he did it: a channel that talks about the saga and does so in the language of Catalans. We're talking about Darth Segador.

In an interview, this content creator has called for defending the language and has given a very clear example. In the dubbed movie, you see Han Solo speaking Catalan to a green alien. Then, he asks, "Why do we switch languages when faced with a person who, because of their physical features, we think doesn't speak Catalan?"

catalan on youtube

Creating content in Catalan on YouTube is essential for the normalization, promotion, and survival of the language in the digital age. Catalan, although it is a language with millions of speakers, is still a minority on many global platforms, and YouTube is no exception. That's why the presence of videos in Catalan has a much greater impact than it seems:

| PixaBay

Visibility and normalization. Publishing in Catalan helps the language be seen as something natural, everyday, and suitable for all kinds of topics, from humor to science. This helps normalize its use outside the strictly school or family environment.

Offer for new generations. Children and young people watch a lot of videos. If they only find content in Spanish or English, they lose an opportunity to experience Catalan in modern, current, and technological contexts. Having content in Catalan gives them updated role models and references.

Thematic diversity. Traditionally, the supply of content in Catalan has been limited to certain media. YouTube allows any topic to be discussed: video games, makeup, science, history, humor, product reviews... everything is valid, and this shows that Catalan is a language as functional as any other.

Community and belonging. Catalan creators can build their own communities, interact with their followers, and create a sense of belonging. This is key for the language to have a real presence in digital life.

Learning tool. For those who are learning Catalan, watching videos in this language (especially on topics that interest them) is an enjoyable and natural way to improve comprehension, vocabulary, and pronunciation.