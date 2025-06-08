Xavier Sala-i-Martin puts Susana Guasch in her place over the Luis Enrique issue

The 2025 Champions League final not only resulted in a historic victory for PSG, but also a tense moment between coach Luis Enrique and journalist Susana Guasch. This episode has sparked multiple reactions, highlighting economist Xavier Sala-i-Martin's criticism of Guasch.

Clash after the final

After PSG's resounding 5-0 victory over Inter Milan, Luis Enrique was interviewed by Movistar Plus+. During the interview, the coach greeted Mónica Marchante cordially, showed less enthusiasm toward Álvaro Benito, and was especially cold with Susana Guasch, to whom he said: "Very little for you." This comment was interpreted as a reference to previous disagreements between the two.

The tension between Luis Enrique and Susana Guasch is not new. In 2016, during a post-match interview, the coach questioned Guasch's analysis, calling it "superficial." Since then, their relationship has been distant.

Social media applaud the Asturian

Susana Guasch replied to Luis Enrique's comment through her social media and on the "Radioestadio Noche" program on Onda Cero. She expressed her surprise at the coach's attitude and stated that "I didn't find any funny hint in what he did; he didn't look at me. It was a public mockery, he knew what he was doing."

Amid this controversy, economist Xavier Sala-i-Martin intervened with a direct criticism of Guasch. Through his account on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote: "Susana, let it go. Luis Enrique has made you make one of the biggest fools of yourself in history and that's it. That's what happens when you don't have a job on your own merits but because your dad got you in. Everything is too much for you.

Differences that go way back

Susana Guasch is a journalist with a long career in sports media. Daughter of fellow journalist Tomás Guasch, she has worked in various outlets such as Ràdio Estel, Real Madrid TV, and La Sexta. She is currently a presenter on the #Vamos channel of Movistar+.

Meanwhile, Luis Enrique is a former footballer and Spanish coach who has managed teams such as Barça and the Spanish national team. Since 2023, he has been the coach of Paris Saint-Germain, with which he has achieved major titles, including the recent Champions League.

Xavier Sala-i-Martin's intervention adds another perspective to this controversy, questioning Guasch's professional career. This opinion is shared by many social media users, who accuse her of having a rather biased way of doing journalism. We'll see if there are more clashes.