Who is Ignacio Batallán? Volleyball player and Melody's partner

In the vibrant universe of Spanish pop music, few figures have experienced such a remarkable evolution as Melody. From her breakthrough in the music scene with "El baile del gorila" to her recent participation in Eurovision 2025 with "Esa Diva," the artist has demonstrated a unique ability to reinvent herself and remain relevant.

However, beyond the spotlight and the stages, there is a figure who has captured the attention of the public and the media: Ignacio Batallán, her partner and father of her child.

Who is he?

Ignacio Batallán, born on April 29, 1984, in Catamarca, Argentina, is a prominent athlete and entrepreneur. His career in volleyball led him to play for teams like Club Voleibol Zaragoza during the 2010-11 and 2011-12 seasons, standing out in the 2012 Copa del Rey. Later, he settled in Fuengirola, Málaga, where he founded Club Voleibol Fuengirola and the training center TrainMe, specializing in nutrition and physiotherapy.

| YouTube

The love story between Melody and Ignacio began in 2021, when the singer sought to improve her physical condition and hired Batallán as her personal trainer. Although they initially kept their relationship private, social media began to show signs of their closeness at the end of that year.

In February 2024, the couple welcomed their first child, Cairo Batallán Ruiz. The name of the little one, reminiscent of the series "La casa de papel" for its city-style names, was initially revealed by the father through social media. Melody shared the news on her networks, describing the birth as one of the most special moments of her life.

Very discreet profile

Despite his growing notoriety, Ignacio Batallán has chosen to maintain a low profile, avoiding media exposure. However, his support for Melody has been evident at key moments in her career. During the singer's participation in Eurovision 2025, Ignacio shared an emotional message on social media, highlighting his partner's career and talent.

| TVE, XCatalunya

"Today, whatever happens, it will be a day to remember. It's the day when an artist from head to toe, with unparalleled talent, has a brutal 24-year career, with full dedication to art. Today, Melody and her team will show that they are up to the task of seriously representing Spain in Eurovision. I have no doubt that we will enjoy this. I feel excited and anxious to see so much work come to fruition.

This gesture was widely commented on by the artist's followers, who appreciated Batallán's discretion and unconditional support. Additionally, his presence in Basel during the European contest was captured in a video shared by Melody herself, where both appear strolling through the Swiss streets, showing gestures of affection and complicity.

Melody also wants to keep him out of her public life

In interviews, Melody has expressed her desire to keep her private life away from the media spotlight, noting that her partner did not choose public exposure and that it is important to respect that decision.

Despite his discretion, Ignacio Batallán has been recognized for his work in the sports field. In 2013, he received the award for the best athlete of the year in Fuengirola, highlighting his commitment to sports and the community.

The story of Melody and Ignacio Batallán is an example of how love and mutual support can flourish even amid fame and public attention. As the singer continues her artistic career, supported by her partner and family, the public remains alert to this relationship that, without seeking it, has become one of the most endearing in the Spanish music scene.