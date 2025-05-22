Date, time, and place: Televisión Española's move to control Melody

After her discreet performance at Eurovision 2025, Melody is preparing to face the media in a press conference that promises to clarify the rumors and offer her version of events.

The 24th position out of 26 hasn't pleased the Spaniards at all

Melody, Spain's representative at Eurovision 2025 with the song "Esa Diva," finished in 24th place out of 26 participants, obtaining a total of 37 points. After the contest, the artist canceled her commitments with RTVE and moved to Málaga to rest with her family, which caused speculation about a possible conflict with the public broadcaster.

However, Melody has denied these claims, assuring that there are no tensions with RTVE and that she simply needed time to recover.

Statements from her team

Melody's press conference is scheduled for Monday, May 26 at 4:00 PM at RTVE's headquarters in Prado del Rey, Madrid. Although her team initially proposed holding it in a neutral location, such as a hotel, RTVE insisted that it take place on their premises. During the appearance, Melody is expected to talk about her Eurovision experience and clarify the rumors that arose after the festival.

Melody has made it clear that she won't address political issues during the press conference. Any political questions will be answered by María Eizaguirre, RTVE's director of communications. The singer has expressed her desire to focus on her artistic career and avoid controversies that could affect her professional future.

Figures from the music world, such as Chanel, Spain's representative at Eurovision 2022, have shown their support for Melody. Chanel highlighted the difficulties artists face in the contest and expressed empathy toward Melody's situation.

The most anticipated press conference

Monday's press conference will be Melody's last commitment with RTVE, as her exclusivity with the broadcaster ends after the contest. The artist is expected to take this opportunity to share her perspective on her Eurovision participation and the challenges faced during the process.

The question everyone is asking is the same. Will Melody manage to dispel doubts and resume her career with strength after this appearance? On Monday, all eyes will be on Prado del Rey to hear her version of events.