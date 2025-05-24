Mario Casas is caught with a well-known influencer

Actor Mario Casas and a well-known influencer have been spotted together on several occasions, which has sparked rumors about a possible romantic relationship. Although both have maintained discretion about it, images published by media like Diez Minutos show evident closeness between them.

The influencer who has stolen his heart

On May 12, 2025, coinciding with this influencer's 34th birthday, Mario Casas was seen arriving at the influencer's residence in central Madrid. Later, they both headed to the restaurant "Los 33," specialized in Uruguayan cuisine, where they shared a dinner in an atmosphere of complicity.

After the evening, they returned to her apartment, and the next day, Mario was spotted leaving the place. With a backpack and a pink headband in his hair, saying goodbye to the woman, who watched him from the window.

Rumors about this relationship began in March, when they were seen dining together at a restaurant in Gran Canaria. According to witnesses, the couple requested privacy and asked not to be photographed, which fueled speculation about a possible romance. The woman in question is Melyssa Pinto.

Images that confirm the relationship between them

So far, neither Mario Casas nor Melyssa Pinto have publicly confirmed their relationship. At a recent event, Melyssa was asked by the media about her connection with the actor. Although she smiled, she avoided giving details, limiting herself to saying she was "very happy to be here."

Mario Casas, meanwhile, has kept his private life away from the spotlight since his breakup with actress Eiza González in 2023. Melyssa Pinto, known for her participation in shows like "La isla de las tentaciones" and "Supervivientes," ended her last relationship in November 2024.

The tabloid press has closely followed this possible new couple, highlighting the discretion with which both have handled the situation. The images and testimonies collected so far suggest that Mario and Melyssa are enjoying an initial stage of their relationship, prioritizing privacy and mutual understanding.

Over time, it will be interesting to see if this relationship consolidates and if they decide to share more details with the public. For now, their followers remain alert to any hint that officially confirms this romance. An unexpected romance that is already generating great media expectation, especially on social media.

Where fans of Mario Casas and Melyssa Pinto have shared multiple reactions, between surprise and excitement, for this new couple. Some followers even claim to have detected hints in their recent Instagram posts. Where romantic phrases and songs with special meanings seem to discreetly confirm what they have not yet wanted to make official.