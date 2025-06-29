Charles III's private comments about Prince Harry leaked

The recent leak of comments by Charles III about his son, Prince Harry, has reignited controversy in the halls of Buckingham Palace and further strained an already fragile bond. In an environment where every nuance takes on symbolic weight, these private statements shed light on a fractured relationship with no sign of reconciliation.

a comment that leaves no room for doubt

Secular sources close to the Royal Household state that King Charles doesn't reserve praise for his younger son, whom he allegedly described in private as "a traitor and an ungrateful person," criticizing him for his move to the United States "without considering the impact on the family."

These words come after a Father's Day in which the monarch omitted any photo with his children, a gesture interpreted by protocol professionals as a strong slight. The tension is heightened as these reproaches occur at a critical moment for the monarchy, with Charles undergoing cancer treatment and the media pressure on the institution.

| Atstock Productions, XCatalunya, The Royal Family Web.

background of the rift

Since "Megxit" in 2020, the distance between royal family members and the Dukes of Sussex has remained at an insurmountable level. Harry has publicly accused his father of remaining silent and becoming distant, especially after losing a legal case regarding his security in the United Kingdom.

Additionally, the recent biography of Charles III, reported in media such as El Nacional, suggests that the monarch assumes some responsibility for having raised Harry in an overly permissive way, which may have influenced this estrangement.

silence and restraint

Meanwhile, Buckingham has kept a policy of discretion. After Harry's interview on the BBC, the Palace issued a brief statement focused on the court ruling and the actions of the courts, without directly addressing the king's leaked words. Despite this, internal sources describe Charles as "upset and frustrated" by the constant public exposure of his differences with Harry.

| E-Noticies, XCatalunya

human context and media consequences

The Windsor family's life has always been a delicate balance between historical duty and personal emotions. The death of Princess Diana, Harry's mother, is a wound that has never fully healed.

Charles's attempt to offer his children a freer upbringing, intending to protect them from public scrutiny, may also have had a counterproductive effect, according to some royal chroniclers. Added to this are the reproaches about how Harry's security was handled after his move to the United States, which marked a definitive break in trust with the palace.

This episode exposes the generational tension and the doubts about the future direction of the Crown. Charles III, focused on prioritizing institutional stability, and Harry, putting his conciliatory side first, represent two irreconcilable visions of how the monarchy should present itself in the 21st century.