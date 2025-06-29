Manel Fuentes's emotional message to his son

When it comes to a father who has dedicated his life to entertaining, seeing that same spark shine in his child is a unique moment. Manel Fuentes, a leading host on Tu cara me suena, has shared a message that has moved both those around him and his followers, especially as he recalled the day he became a father.

emotional moments in public

During a Bruce Springsteen tribute concert in Sant Joan Despí on June 22, Manel took the opportunity to remember something very special. On that same day, 23 years ago (23 años), his eldest son, Max, came into the world.

On his Instagram account he expressed: "23 years ago (23 años) I became a father for the first time... this is for you, Clara and Max." So, among chords and applause, the host looked back and offered an emotional reflection on the family he has built with his partner, Clara Cabezas.

It wasn't the first time Manel had shared these feelings. In 2020, he invited everyone to officially meet Max, when he turned 18 (18 años): "Today... 18 years ago (18 años) the gentleman on my right made me a father... I admire you, I support you, and I love you unconditionally. Dear Max, may the winds always be in your favor." Those photos showed his evolution, celebrating with simplicity and closeness.

The vivid images and Manel's text caused a flood of affection and recognition: followers praised the resemblance between father and son and described Max as a "very handsome and smiling young man."

Even on television, on the show Y ahora, Sonsoles, Manel introduced his son, who received praise for his charm and naturalness on set. It was a moment to keep in the memory of the public and the family.

similar profiles

Although Max's public appearances have been very limited, we know he inherited a passion for music and sports, qualities he has shown on social media. In addition, recent sources reveal that in 2024, he graduated in finance from ESADE and the University of Illinois.

He now works as a financial analyst at Banco Sabadell. His profile is that of a focused, competent, and discreet young man, who balances the family's media legacy with his own professional vocation.

Beyond music, Manel has made clear the value of family. On social media he stated that he now spends more time with Clara and the children. During the concert in Sant Joan Despí, that idea resonated even more strongly. It wasn't just a tribute to Springsteen, but a celebration of a life built together thanks to their complicity.