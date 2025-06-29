Two female ministers join the long list of Juan Carlos I's lovers

The emeritus king Juan Carlos I is once again at the center of controversy. After years marked by romances with well-known figures from show business —such as Bárbara Rey— rumors are now surfacing about alleged relationships with two ministers from the current Government. The accusation comes from journalist Joaquín Abad, who claims that these new revelations will be part of the monarch's memoir, titled Reconciliation.

Rumors resurface after Reconciliation

According to Abad and collaborators like Laura Rodríguez and Javier Bleda, Juan Carlos I's inner circle has carefully kept these possible new affairs under wraps. The statements suggest that Juan Carlos could add at least two more ministers to his already long list of lovers, expanding his private life beyond the known scandals.

These accusations coincide with the imminent publication of his book, scheduled for November; many media outlets speculate that this is a "self-catalyzed propaganda" strategy to neutralize this information.

Juan Carlos I's life, closely followed by the media

Juan Carlos I's love life has been under scrutiny for decades. His connection with Bárbara Rey was confirmed by photos and audio recordings in the 1990s, which showed an intense and controversial relationship. That led not only to headlines in the press, but also to blackmail allegations and leaks of secret files, including audio described as "compromising." Years later, the Corinna case reopened the debate about his private life and the extent of his influence outside the public agenda.

Silence from the Royal Household

For now, there has been no confirmation or correction from La Zarzuela regarding the alleged ministers. The Royal Household only points out that any reference to past relationships has no institutional impact, and that the emeritus king will focus on the narrative of his book. Meanwhile, the Government hasn't issued any official statement on the matter.

It is important to emphasize that, if these relationships with current high-profile figures are proven, several political and privacy implications would arise. The facts described by Abad are, for now, rumors protected by an "editorial preface." Even though they are presented in a context of personal memoir, they could spark a wave of speculation and questions in parliamentary sessions.

Emeritus king's strategy

This new episode highlights the emeritus king's ability to turn his private life into public news, just as he intends to tell his official version. With so much information, the questions are clear. Are we facing an attempt to clean up his image or a genuine revelation of unconfessable confessions?