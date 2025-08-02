Queen Elizabeth II's promise to Prince Harry that Charles III refuses to keep

The British monarchy, an inexhaustible source of headlines and controversies, is once again at the center of the storm. When it seemed that things were calming down a bit after years of tensions, a secret jealously kept by the late Elizabeth II has come to light, shaking the foundations of Buckingham Palace. This revelation not only rewrites a key chapter in the history of "Megxit", but also explains why family reconciliation seems, as of today, a utopia.

Far from being a mere rumor, this information comes from a detailed and rigorous source. The writer and expert on royal houses, Concha Calleja, reveals in her book La maldición de los Windsor an episode until now unknown that changes everything. It is a promise, an intimate pact between a grandmother and her grandson, that offered an emergency exit to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The secret Windsor pact: the open door Elizabeth II left for her grandson

To understand the magnitude of this revelation, we must go back to the most turbulent moment in the recent history of the Windsors: the abrupt departure of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from the Royal Family.

According to Calleja, before Harry and Meghan packed their bags for the United States, Queen Elizabeth II had a private lunch with her grandson in Windsor. In that conversation, the monarch, showing an empathy that went beyond her institutional role, offered Harry a safe-conduct.

It was not a simple blessing for his new life, but an explicit guarantee. The queen assured him that the doors of "The Firm" would always remain open for him and his wife. If at any time they regretted it or things did not turn out as they expected, they could return.

Elizabeth II's main goal was to protect the couple, especially Meghan, to avoid at all costs a repeat of history and for the duchess to suffer harassment similar to what Lady Di endured. The sovereign enabled their departure, but with a guaranteed return ticket in their pocket.

One throne, one funeral, and a broken agreement: the arrival of Charles III changed everything

For a time, there was talk of a twelve-month trial period for the Sussexes to reconsider their decision. "They've been made very clear that they can return if they want, when they're ready", some British media published at the time, echoing the queen's wishes. However, an unexpected event blew up that bridge back: the death of Elizabeth II on September 8, 2022.

The sovereign's passing not only plunged the United Kingdom into deep mourning, but also left Harry and Meghan in no man's land. Her funeral, which brought the whole family together, was seen as the last opportunity for a reconciliation that never came.

With Charles III's accession to the throne, the rules of the game changed drastically. That Windsor pact, a verbal and personal agreement between grandmother and grandson, lost all its validity.

Sources close to Buckingham Palace confirm that the new king doesn't share the same flexible vision as his mother. Elizabeth II's promise died with her. The unconditional support and the guarantee that "they would always be welcome" vanished, giving way to a much more rigid stance from the new monarch. The current situation, with a family rift that seems insurmountable, is the direct consequence of that broken agreement.

As of today, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have accepted that a return to British royal life is unfeasible. The queen made their departure easier, but fate prevented her from keeping her promise to make their return easier. However, some reports suggest that a negotiation may be brewing. Although nothing will be imminent, everything requires time and patience.