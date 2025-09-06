We visit the luxury house where Telma Ortiz and Robert Gavin live and there's something important

This week, we have accessed new information about the home of Telma Ortiz and her partner, Robert Gavin, in Madrid. Queen Letizia's sister has stayed away from the spotlight for some time, but her private life continues to generate interest because of the environment she has chosen to settle in with her family. However, beyond the desired luxury, there is an element that sets their home apart.

The house is located in one of Madrid's most exclusive residential areas, El Soto de La Moraleja, where businesspeople, diplomats, and public figures reside. Their choice is not random and is due to a very specific reason. What makes this place so special for Telma Ortiz and Robert Gavin?

This is the home where Telma Ortiz and Robert Gavin live

The Ortiz surname has been linked to media attention since 2004, when Letizia married then-Prince Felipe. Since then, Telma Ortiz's life has been analyzed in detail, although she has always tried to keep a low profile. In 2022, she made the decision to move with Robert Gavin to a new home in Madrid, a change that coincided with the beginning of a more stable period in her life.

This is not the first time their residence has caused interest. For years, she lived in Barcelona, in a centrally located apartment that allowed her a certain normalcy. However, media pressure and her new life as a couple led them to look for a more discreet and protected place.

This context explains why choosing El Soto de La Moraleja fits so well with their current needs. Telma Ortiz and Robert Gavin's home is not a fairy-tale palace, but a semi-detached house with a functional and comfortable appearance. According to La Razón, the property was purchased by the couple in 2022 and its price is estimated between €1 and €1.5 million.

The house has several floors, including a basement and an attic, as well as a private garden ideal for family privacy. As is the case with many homes in the development, the owners have their own swimming pools, which allows them to enjoy leisure time.

Far from ostentatious decorations, the house has been described as "simple, with a very practical decor." This detail, revealed in media such as El Español, suggests that the couple's priority is functionality rather than display.

The security of the development: the most important aspect of Telma Ortiz and Robert Gavin's choice

The true value of El Soto de La Moraleja is not inside the houses, but in what surrounds the residents. The development has a security system considered one of the most effective in Madrid. Private patrols cover the area 24 hours a day and the entrances are monitored by cameras and license plate readers.

This constant protection is the main reason why families like Telma Ortiz's choose this place. For someone directly connected to the royal family, avoiding prying eyes and ensuring the children's safety is a top priority.

This is not a minor detail: the cost of these security services is reflected in the community fees. These can reach high monthly amounts, but it is an expense that residents consider an investment in peace of mind.

Exclusive services that complete life in El Soto de La Moraleja

Beyond security, the development offers amenities that turn daily life into a unique experience. Residents have large green areas, landscaped walkways, and proximity to golf courses. There is also direct access to private clubs with padel and tennis courts, which are part of many neighbors' lifestyles.

In addition, El Soto functions almost like a small city within Madrid. In the area, there are prestigious private schools, medical services, banks, restaurants, and a shopping center. For a couple with children, like Telma and Robert, this infrastructure is an unquestionable advantage.

The added value of this environment lies in the fact that everything is designed so that residents enjoy privacy without giving up comfort. It is no coincidence that personalities from the business and artistic worlds also choose it as their residence.

Telma Ortiz and Robert Gavin's house in La Moraleja reflects a discreet lifestyle where security is the true luxury. Beyond the figures and the exclusive environment, their choice responds to a vital need for peace and protection. What remains to be seen is whether this protected way of life will finally allow them to enjoy the personal stability they have sought for so long.