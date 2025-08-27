Irene Urdangarin takes a very difficult step with Juan Urquijo and leaves the Almeida family KO

Irene Urdangarin has taken a very difficult step in her relationship with Juan Urquijo, a move that has surprised everyone and has impacted the Almeida family. The daughter of Infanta Cristina is at a pivotal moment that completely changes the course of her story.

The romantic outlook surrounding Irene and Juan was marked by excitement, but also by circumstances that weren't easy to manage. Now, doubts are emerging and many are wondering if this chapter marks a turning point in her personal life. What has really happened between the two?

Irene Urdangarin dares to take a key step regarding Juan Urquijo

For months, Irene Urdangarin and Juan Urquijo had shown a connection that didn't go unnoticed. The youngest daughter of Infanta Cristina had moved to Madrid after finishing her studies in Geneva, coinciding with the city where Juan was living for work. The closeness seemed to make the couple's future easier, and they even shared family moments of great significance.

In fact, Irene even attended various events with the Almeida family, Juan's family, where she appeared fully integrated. That's why the change in direction that has gradually taken shape in their relationship was even more surprising. Distance, busy schedules, and personal projects started to build walls that neither of them could easily tear down.

The news circulating in recent hours is clear: Irene Urdangarin may have taken the step of ending her relationship with Juan Urquijo. A decision that, according to the magazine ¡Hola!, is due to the impossibility of overcoming the crisis that both had been going through for months.

The main reason seems to be the distance. Irene decided to settle in the United Kingdom to begin her university studies, while Juan remained in Madrid due to his professional commitments. That physical separation, combined with both of their busy schedules, may have caused irreparable wear and tear.

The relationship, which seemed solid after months of joint appearances, has been unexpectedly cut short. However, those who know the couple say that the affection is still evident, even though the moment has led them to take different paths.

The details that reveal the breakup between Juan and Irene

The signs that something wasn't right began to appear discreetly but consistently. At first, the fact that Irene and Juan shared fewer public plans could be explained by the distance. However, absences at key moments ended up confirming the inevitable.

The most revealing episode was the baptism of Lucas, son of Teresa Urquijo and Juan's first nephew. Irene, who until then had accompanied her partner to important family commitments, was not present at that significant event. An absence that drew a lot of attention and, moreover, was not explained by either party.

Throughout the summer, the situation became even more evident. While Juan enjoyed days in southern Spain with his family, Irene kept herself in Bidart with her mother and siblings. She was also accompanied there by her father, Iñaki Urdangarin, and her paternal family, with whom she shared moments of togetherness.

Meanwhile, Juan was not seen at the traditional summer gathering of the Urdangarin family in the French Basque Country. An absence that, added to previous rumors, ended up reinforcing the perception that the relationship was no longer heading in the same direction. From then on, the images and actions of both confirmed the distance: Irene focused on her studies and Juan immersed in his work.

The breakup leaves the Almeida family KO

Beyond the personal aspect, the end of the relationship between Irene and Juan has had an unexpected effect on the Almeida family. For months, Irene had not only been part of Juan's life, but had also become a member of the Almeida family dynamic. Her presence at celebrations and events made it clear that the connection was genuine.

The connection that Irene showed with the Almeida family had been especially noted at various social events. Irene had fit in naturally, hinting that the relationship with Juan was not a fleeting bond, but a project with a future. That's why her distancing now comes as a blow that has surprised both inside and outside the family.

The fact that Irene didn't attend recent Almeida family commitments has been interpreted as a direct consequence of the breakup. An absence that also leaves an emotional void in those who already considered her part of the family core. The blow has been hard, because few imagined that a relationship that seemed so solid would end this way.

Irene Urdangarin has taken a key step by ending her relationship with Juan Urquijo, an outcome that leaves the Almeida family KO. Distance and busy schedules have marked the end of a story that seemed strong, even though the affection between them remains. Now, Irene faces her new university stage supported by her family, while the question of whether there will be a reunion someday remains open.