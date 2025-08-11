We step inside Paris Hilton's private jet: who gave it to her

The heiress once again sets the agenda for "pop luxury". This time, not with a bag or sunglasses, but with a plane that seems to come straight out of her own aesthetic universe. Months ago, she dropped hints on her social media about the interior, but now we know the full project and the reason behind so much pink.

Paris Hilton's story includes clubs, documentaries, DJ sets, and a trademarked word: "Sliving." The new jet isn't a random whim. It's a brand piece, designed to fly and to tell a celebrity narrative in 2025.

Inside the jet: pink hummingbirds, seven shades of light, and a fridge for face masks

The interior avoids easy kitsch. Leather seats with custom stitching, carpet with sparkles, polished wood panels, and lighting adjustable in seven shades of pink. On the ceiling, pink hummingbirds.

| paris hilton

In the galley, there's a fridge designed for her eye masks. There's a lounge area, six executive seats, sofas, three beds, and brand details in every room. Even her chihuahua travels with its own bed.

The "Paris touch" also appears on the registration. The aircraft is listed as N11PH, an obvious nod to her initials and her obsession with 11:11. The FAA registration links it to a company based in Santa Monica, a common practice among jet owners.

A gift turned into "Paris Pink"

The plane is a Gulfstream G450 named "Sliv Air" and was given to her by her husband, businessman Carter Reum, as part of a celebration that's already trending. The result took a year of work between design and execution, with seven months of planning and five months of completion at a base in Illinois.

| paris hilton

Reum didn't just buy the aircraft: he funded a complete customization, so the jet would be an extension of the Paris Hilton brand. The exterior features the "Paris Pink" shade, with slogans like "That's hot" and the name "Sliv Air" visible even from the ground. The designer behind the project is Sarah Mespelt Larrañaga, a specialist in executive aviation interiors and exteriors.

How much does it cost to fly "glamour"? The market puts a price on the whim

A new G450 used to exceed $40 million in its day, but the current pre-owned marketplaces units between $9 million and $18 million. On top of that, you have to add a complete renovation and annual operating costs. The final figure depends on the year, the hours, and the maintenance programs.

Confirmation on social media and the ripple effect

Paris had already shown the cabin months ago: pink blankets, "The Simple Life" cake, a welcome recorded with her voice, and the hashtag #SlivAir accompanying takeoffs to New York or trips with friends during Pride. The digital narrative is part of the product and has sparked conversation among fans and media.

| paris hilton

It has also ignited aviation forums, where everything from the registration to the exterior customization is analyzed, amid applause and jokes about "Barbiecore" in 45 ft. (14 m) of cabin. Paris Hilton once again turns her life into a brand canvas: a pink private jet, a gift from Carter Reum, and an interior that blends fantasy and family logistics. Will we soon see another viral nod from the belly of the plane?