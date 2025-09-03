We board the yacht that King Juan Carlos had in Spain and there's something that will shock you

King Juan Carlos moved to Abu Dhabi in an attempt to erase the most controversial years of his reign. However, during his escape, he left moored in Ibiza the boat that used to be his property and whose secrets have now been uncovered. Venturing inside, one can appreciate all the luxury of the vessel and details that have attracted a lot of attention.

The former Fortuna, now renamed Foners, rests in the port of Ibiza, surrounded by megayachts, and its mere presence evokes ostentation and monarchical power. It was a gift from Balearic businessmen to King Juan Carlos at the beginning of the 21st century. It cost about 18 million euros and was built in Cádiz.

King Juan Carlos is in the news, although this time it's not because of his travels or controversial relationships. The news now is the vessel that used to be his property and that, as of today, is moored in the port of Ibiza. There, the emeritus left Fortuna, his flagship which, upon seeing its interior, lives up to its name.

The vessel can be rented for the staggering amount of 20,000 euros per day. This price matches the luxury and ostentation found inside. There are many details that attract attention on Juan Carlos's ship, including a movie theater and the spaciousness of its cabins.

In its time, it was classified as one of the fastest yachts in the world. The three Rolls-Royce engines propelled it up to an impressive 79 mph (68 or even 70 knots, nearly 130 km/h). That excessive power enhances its character as an extreme symbol of wealth and privilege.

Today, that luxury hasn't disappeared and the yacht still offers four double cabins for eight people. There are multiple outdoor areas such as a terrace with loungers and a bar, a solarium at the bow, and an outdoor dining area at the stern. It also features a jacuzzi, movie theater, modern entertainment systems, Wi-Fi, and air conditioning.

The furniture is also among the most striking features. It was renovated in 2023, with handcrafted furniture, leather, and exclusive materials designed by Spadoli Design, leaving the yacht as a contemporary jewel of nautical design.

King Juan Carlos named his yacht Fortuna without much consideration. Today, it is described as "Spanish engineering with luxury amenities," and this is no exaggeration. In addition to the ostentation and luxury of its interior, it features a whole array of gadgets for aquatic fun.

It includes jet skis, paddleboards, snorkeling equipment, wakeboard, seabobs, water skis, and a large floating platform. All of this is to make the stay on King Juan Carlos's yacht a complete nautical experience.

What's curious is that, despite being moored in Ibiza and being "abandoned" by the emeritus, the luxury remains intact. In fact, the last time Juan Carlos boarded it was in 2014, before moving to Abu Dhabi.

King Juan Carlos and his Fortuna marked an era. The yacht has been described as a symbol of power and an unattainable lifestyle. That very lifestyle is what precipitated his departure from Spain and, today, it can be accessed for a fee.

The daily rental is one of those numbers that takes your breath away: between 19,000 and more than 21,000 euros depending on the season. In the height of summer, July and August, the cost exceeded 21,000 € per day. In September, it's close to 20,149 €; in autumn and winter, it drops to around 19,000 €.