We enter the house with sea views where King Juan Carlos takes refuge in Galicia

King Juan Carlos has found a privileged refuge in Galicia, which he visits every time he participates in the local regattas. This residence, located near Real Club Náutico de Sanxenxo, has become his favorite place to rest, where he combines his passion for sailing with the tranquility he seeks. In this space, he enjoys privacy and spectacular sea views.

Although the emeritus king remains a figure of great public interest, his life in Galicia is kept low-profile. Far from the media spotlight, the emeritus monarch enjoys moments of calm and seclusion in this house, which are very necessary at this stage. Few people know what this home, which has become his sanctuary by the sea, is really like.

Don Juan Carlos's refuge in Galicia: a house with a seafaring soul

The house where the king Juan Carlos spends long periods in Galicia belongs to Pedro Campos, president of Real Club Náutico de Sanxenxo and a close friend of the monarch. This property, located just over 1.2 mi. (2 km) from the yacht club, is built on Nanín beach. It offers unbeatable views of the Pontevedra estuary, and its location, far from the city center, guarantees the privacy the king values so much.

It is a two-story chalet, bright and of sober construction, with large windows that allow the sea to be seen from different rooms. The house has a small elevator to facilitate access and a large fenced garden with a pergola, perfect for relaxing outdoors.

At the entrance, the main door is adorned with hydrangeas, flowers typical of northern Spain. The residential area is very quiet, with few passersby and only some local delivery vehicles. All of this is complemented by a strict security system that protects the privacy of the emeritus monarch.

The first visit and daily life in Pedro Campos's house

Don Juan Carlos visited this property for the first time in May 2022, after almost two years living in Abu Dhabi. Since then, he has returned frequently to enjoy the house in Galicia. He also actively participates in the regattas organized in Sanxenxo, aboard the sailboat Bribón.

This home has become his Galician base of operations. Although it is common for the media to wait nearby, the monarch enters and leaves discreetly by car to avoid public attention. According to his friend Pedro Campos, the king usually uses the guest room located on the upper floor.

The main living room, with large windows and sea views, is where the king spends most of his time. There, he has received important family visitors, such as the recent visit from Infanta Cristina, with whom he shared a private meeting.

Ultimately, Pedro Campos's house has become the perfect refuge for King Juan Carlos during his stays in Galicia. There, he finds tranquility and privacy, far from the media noise, while enjoying his passion for sailing. This place is not only a temporary home, but also a space where family and friendship play an essential role at this stage of his life.