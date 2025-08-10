We enter the exclusive restaurant where Harry and Meghan have thrown a big party

In every appearance, Harry and Meghan spark anticipation for their activities, statements, or celebrations. With a carefully curated style and a magnetism that transcends borders, they have become protagonists of moments that set trends. The media's attention is focused on them and on each of their moments.

This time, the spotlight was on California and on Meghan's forty-fourth birthday. Harry and she enjoyed an evening that brought together gastronomy, friendship, and the charm of a place that has already become an international reference. It was a private event from which the duchess only showed one moment on her social media.

| Instagram, @meghan

A setting worthy of Meghan and Harry

Meghan shared on Instagram a photo showing her blowing out the candles on a cake decorated with flowers. "Blowing out the candles in a beautiful 24 hours, and thanking my husband, friends, and family for making it so special. To all of you, who even though I don't know, send me love every day," she wrote to her millions of followers.

The chosen place was Funke, in Beverly Hills, a restaurant that combines high-level Italian cuisine with an exclusive atmosphere. The duchess didn't hold back on praise: she described the experience as "one of the five best meals of my life. Extraordinary; thank you for an outstanding gastronomic experience."

| Instagram, @funke_la

Movie-like views and a unique atmosphere

The restaurant Funke is named after its creator, Evan Funke, a Californian chef. He is recognized for his mastery of traditional Italian pasta techniques. Born in Santa Monica, he has been nominated twice for the James Beard Award and stars in Chef's Table: Noodles on Netflix.

Funke is not just a culinary temple; it is a setting that envelops its diners in a complete sensory experience. Located in the heart of Beverly Hills, it boasts an impressive rooftop that offers panoramic views of the Hollywood Hills, the mountains, and the area's most iconic architecture.

The layout of its spaces favors intimacy, with areas designed for private gatherings. Every detail, from the lighting to the background music, is intended to create an exclusive atmosphere, far from prying eyes. In addition to its main dining room, Funke has a bar that has become a meeting point for those seeking more than just a simple appetizer.

With raw preparations, select portions of caviar, and dishes to share, the cocktail menu is top-notch, with creations like the Negroni with Sicilian olive oil or the Martini with tomato. It's not hard to imagine Harry and Meghan extending their evening here, enjoying the calm the place offers.

| Instagram, @funke_la

The night of Meghan and Harry that got people talking

On Monday, the restaurant itself posted on social media an image of its terrace along with the message: "It's going to be a beautiful night on the rooftop (...) tonight. We think it's a perfect way to start the week." Among the comments, many users thanked the team for welcoming the duchess or made direct reference to her presence.

| Instagram, @princeandprincessofwales

Funke is, in essence, an urban refuge for those who value both flavor and environment. It is a space that offers privacy, unparalleled views, and a service that makes every guest feel as if the place were reserved just for them. It's no wonder Harry and Meghan chose it for a special celebration that will remain in their memory.