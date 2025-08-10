Logo en.xcatalunya.cat
Close-up of serious Meghan Markle and Prince Harry smiling on a blurred restaurant background.
Meghan has celebrated her birthday, accompanied by Harry, at an exclusive restaurant in Beverly Hills | Europa Press, Pexels, en.xcatalunya.cat, Kristina Paukshtite
People

We enter the exclusive restaurant where Harry and Meghan have thrown a big party

The Beverly Hills corner that excelled with its own light on the most special night for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Photo of Angélica Oyarzún
by Angélica Oyarzún

In every appearance, Harry and Meghan spark anticipation for their activities, statements, or celebrations. With a carefully curated style and a magnetism that transcends borders, they have become protagonists of moments that set trends. The media's attention is focused on them and on each of their moments.

This time, the spotlight was on California and on Meghan's forty-fourth birthday. Harry and she enjoyed an evening that brought together gastronomy, friendship, and the charm of a place that has already become an international reference. It was a private event from which the duchess only showed one moment on her social media.

Woman blowing out a candle on a cake decorated with yellow flowers in an upscale restaurant
Meghan Markle has celebrated her 44th birthday surrounded by luxury | Instagram, @meghan

A setting worthy of Meghan and Harry

Meghan shared on Instagram a photo showing her blowing out the candles on a cake decorated with flowers. "Blowing out the candles in a beautiful 24 hours, and thanking my husband, friends, and family for making it so special. To all of you, who even though I don't know, send me love every day," she wrote to her millions of followers.

The chosen place was Funke, in Beverly Hills, a restaurant that combines high-level Italian cuisine with an exclusive atmosphere. The duchess didn't hold back on praise: she described the experience as "one of the five best meals of my life. Extraordinary; thank you for an outstanding gastronomic experience."

Elegant outdoor restaurant terrace with tables and armchairs, surrounded by palm trees and warm lights at sunset
The terrace that the restaurant posted on Monday, mentioning that it would be a great night | Instagram, @funke_la

Movie-like views and a unique atmosphere

The restaurant Funke is named after its creator, Evan Funke, a Californian chef. He is recognized for his mastery of traditional Italian pasta techniques. Born in Santa Monica, he has been nominated twice for the James Beard Award and stars in Chef's Table: Noodles on Netflix.

Funke is not just a culinary temple; it is a setting that envelops its diners in a complete sensory experience. Located in the heart of Beverly Hills, it boasts an impressive rooftop that offers panoramic views of the Hollywood Hills, the mountains, and the area's most iconic architecture.

The layout of its spaces favors intimacy, with areas designed for private gatherings. Every detail, from the lighting to the background music, is intended to create an exclusive atmosphere, far from prying eyes. In addition to its main dining room, Funke has a bar that has become a meeting point for those seeking more than just a simple appetizer.

With raw preparations, select portions of caviar, and dishes to share, the cocktail menu is top-notch, with creations like the Negroni with Sicilian olive oil or the Martini with tomato. It's not hard to imagine Harry and Meghan extending their evening here, enjoying the calm the place offers.

Elegant dining room with an oval wooden table, upholstered chairs, glasses and plates set, lit candles, and green walls decorated with mirrors and paintings
The private area of the restaurant chosen by Meghan and Harry for the celebration | Instagram, @funke_la

The night of Meghan and Harry that got people talking

On Monday, the restaurant itself posted on social media an image of its terrace along with the message: "It's going to be a beautiful night on the rooftop (...) tonight. We think it's a perfect way to start the week." Among the comments, many users thanked the team for welcoming the duchess or made direct reference to her presence.

Dark-haired, long-haired woman sitting on a wooden chair, smiling and dressed in a cream-colored outfit
Meghan Markle experienced her special and unforgettable night as she turned 44 years old | Instagram, @princeandprincessofwales

Funke is, in essence, an urban refuge for those who value both flavor and environment. It is a space that offers privacy, unparalleled views, and a service that makes every guest feel as if the place were reserved just for them. It's no wonder Harry and Meghan chose it for a special celebration that will remain in their memory.

