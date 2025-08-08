Here's how you can work for Charles III and Queen Camilla

Life in the palace has always been shrouded in an aura of mystery and fascination. Its walls not only house history and state secrets, but also the daily life of one of the most watched families on the planet. Now, one of those doors, specifically the kitchen door, is opening to offer a job opportunity that seems straight out of a movie script.

The British Royal Household has posted a job offer to find someone capable of delighting the palates of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, as well as the many dignitaries and members of royalty who visit their residences.

This isn't just any job, but a total immersion in an environment where tradition and excellence are the norm. Far from being a simple vacancy, it's an invitation to become part of the machinery that keeps the British monarchy running, a cog where every detail matters.

| XCatalunya, @theroyalfamily, Canva Creative Studio

Whoever gets the position won't just cook for a king, but will be the custodian of a culinary legacy that has served generations of monarchs. This is an opportunity that demands discretion, talent, and an extraordinary ability to adapt.

A fine dining position within historic walls

The offer published on the official website of the Royal Household seeks to fill the position of "sous chef," the second in command in the palace kitchen hierarchy, just below the head chef. The responsibilities are as varied as they are demanding: from planning the monarchs' daily menus to overseeing the execution of majestic state banquets.

The selected candidate will need to ensure that operations flow with the precision of a Swiss watch and that the quality of service is always impeccable.

| @theroyalfamily

The daily routine involves supervising junior chefs, serving as a mentor for future promises of the royal kitchen, and making sure that ingredients, always of the highest quality and in season, are available for every occasion. The position is based at Buckingham Palace, but flexibility is key.

The royal schedule requires the kitchen team to travel to other official residences such as Windsor or Balmoral, trips whose time is later compensated with days off. This is a full-time commitment, working 45 hours per week (45 h) spread over five days, with the promise of a balance that allows for regular weekends and afternoons off, a rare luxury in fine dining.

Requirements, benefits, and the "royal factor"

To aspire to this position, being a good cook isn't enough. The résumé must show solid previous experience as a "sous chef" in fine dining environments, preferably in five-star catering or similarly prestigious establishments.

Proven skills are required in all areas of the kitchen, from main courses to the most delicate pastries. In addition, the ideal candidate must possess leadership qualities, impeccable organization, and excellent communication skills to coordinate a team that can include up to thirty people.

| América TV

While the demands are high, the reward is equally so. Although the salary isn't specified in the offer—it is described as "competitive" and will be negotiated based on the candidate's merit—the benefits package is what truly sets this opportunity apart.

The Royal Household offers a generous 15% non-contributory pension plan, 25 days of annual vacation (25 d) (which can increase to 30 (30 d) with seniority), and meals included during the workday. In addition, there is the option of "live-in" accommodation within the royal properties, with the corresponding salary adjustment, an advantage that allows for total immersion in palace life.

Working for the monarchy also includes unique perks, such as a 20% discount at Royal Collection Trust shops and complimentary tickets to all their facilities, perfect for sharing with family and friends. Work-life balance is also promoted, with parental support and special leave for volunteering. This is a way of understanding work that goes beyond the purely professional, seeking the overall well-being of its employees.

Becoming Charles III's "sous chef" means entering a world of fascinating anecdotes, like those once revealed by former royal chef Darren McGrady about Queen Elizabeth II, who alternated the simplicity of eating cereal from a plastic container with the opulence of eating fruit from a diamond-encrusted plate. Those who feel prepared for this unique challenge have until September 28, 2025 to submit their application.