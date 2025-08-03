We enter Infanta Elena's stunning Madrid apartment: it costs €2M

Although she is one of the most well-known faces of the Spanish monarchy, Infanta Elena keeps her private life very guarded. Years ago, her public presence was almost nonexistent, but lately she has increased her appearances at official events.

However, little is known about her day-to-day life, and even less about the home where she has spent the last decade. Now, we reveal details of her residence in the heart of Madrid.

| Europa Press

Infanta Elena's luxury residence

The house where Infanta Elena lives is located in the exclusive Niño Jesús neighborhood of Madrid. This property, acquired more than a decade ago, has about 5,382 sq. ft. (500 m²) distributed among five bedrooms and four bathrooms. Infanta Elena shares the home with her daughter Victoria Federica, enjoying a comfortable and bright atmosphere.

Located on the first floor of a building from 1978, the residence offers the privacy that Elena values. There are only two residences per floor, which guarantees tranquility and discretion. Large windows and several balconies fill every room of the apartment with natural light, creating a welcoming environment.

The building also features a swimming pool, communal garden, garage, and a doorman, elements that increase comfort and security. Despite being in a central area, the Niño Jesús neighborhood is known for its calm and privacy. This keeps Infanta Elena away from the hustle and bustle and from prying eyes.

| Europa Press

A gift from King Juan Carlos and a life of changes

This luxurious apartment is not just any home, but was a gift from King Juan Carlos to his daughter Elena. The property was valued at 1.8 million euros at the time of the handover. Since then, it has witnessed numerous family moments, some marked by controversy.

During the lockdown, Infanta Elena stayed in this residence, from where she showed her support for healthcare workers by hanging Spanish flags. In 2022, however, she had to move temporarily to a nearby apartment due to a complete renovation. The reason was a humidity problem that affected the residence and required major repairs.

This move lasted nine months, during which improvements were made to renew and modernize the home. Infanta Elena took the opportunity to adapt the house to her current needs. The return to the residence was a relief for her and her family.

Necessary renovations and return to a renewed home with her daughter Victoria Federica

At the end of that same year, Infanta Elena returned to her home in the Niño Jesús neighborhood, completely renovated and more comfortable. Since then, she has continued living there with her daughter Victoria Federica, enjoying a family-oriented and private environment. Her son Froilán keeps close by visiting her whenever he is in Madrid.

The apartment represents for Infanta Elena a refuge where she can keep the balance between her public and private life. It allows her to stay away from controversies and focus on her family and her work. The residence combines luxury with discretion, two characteristics she has always valued.

This home is a symbol of the stability that Infanta Elena seeks in a city as bustling as Madrid. It also reflects her desire to lead a peaceful life, beyond the public image of the royal family. A personal space where privacy and comfort reign.