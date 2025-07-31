Shocking: Jennifer Lopez's reaction when she hears Ben Affleck's name

Recently, some words from Jennifer López have caused a great stir. The renowned singer and actress surprised everyone with an unexpected reaction upon hearing the name of her ex-partner, Ben Affleck. What seemed like a simple mention ended up becoming an episode that has sparked great anticipation among her followers and the media.

The relationship between Jennifer López and Ben Affleck has been, from the beginning, a roller coaster full of ups and downs. Not only were their courtship and engagement widely discussed, but their breakup also unleashed a wave of controversy and speculation. The way both handled their separation has left no one indifferent and remains a topic of debate.

| Europa Press

The beginning and end of a media relationship

The story between Jennifer López and Ben Affleck began more than two decades ago, when both were two young rising stars in Hollywood. Their relationship, nicknamed "Bennifer" by the media, captured the public's attention from the very first moment. They were inseparable, and their relationship became a media phenomenon that defined an era.

However, after two years of intense exposure and wedding plans, the couple ended their engagement in 2004. The pressures of fame and the constant spotlight on their private life influenced their breakup. Although both went their separate ways, their story remained one of the most memorable in entertainment.

Years later, in 2021, they surprised the world with their unexpected reunion. What seemed like a simple rekindling of contact quickly turned into a serious and public relationship. This return once again placed "Bennifer" at the center of media attention.

Finally, Jennifer López and Ben Affleck got married in an intimate ceremony in July 2022, surprising fans and the media with how quickly they formalized their renewed relationship. However, just a year later, the couple announced their separation, once again leaving the future of their story together hanging in the air.

Ben Affleck's controversial statements about Jennifer López

Ben Affleck surprised everyone by speaking publicly about the love life of his ex-wife Jennifer López. According to him, the singer had started a relationship with Brett Goldstein, her co-star in the romantic comedy Office Romance. These statements not only fueled rumors but also caused great media anticipation.

The actor went further and warned enigmatically that Brett "doesn't know what's coming his way." He claims that Goldstein is too dazzled by Jennifer's charms and should reconsider the relationship. These words added even more tension to an already complicated story.

Affleck's statements didn't go unnoticed and quickly became a topic of conversation in the media and on social media. The controversy is on, and many are waiting for Jennifer López's reaction to these claims.

| Europa Press

Jennifer López's surprising reaction upon hearing Ben Affleck's name

Faced with the press's insistent questions about Ben Affleck's statements, Jennifer López surprised everyone with an unexpected reaction. The singer stated that she doesn't even want to hear her ex's name and that she has nothing to say about it. Her absolute priority is her professional projects, not media controversy.

This clear and firm stance shows that López wants to close that chapter of her life for good. She prefers to keep away from speculation and not fuel more controversies that only distract from her work. Many followers have received her decision with respect.

By avoiding public confrontations, Jennifer sends a strong message about how she wants to handle her private life. She is focused on moving forward and on projects that fulfill her, leaving behind the turbulence of the past and the controversies related to Ben Affleck.