The waiters at these two restaurants are delighted with Hansi Flick: The reason

Hansi Flick has closed his first season as FC Barcelona's coach with resounding success. Although he hasn't managed to lift the Champions, his impact on the club has been immediate. The team has regained its identity, character, and, above all, the joy of competing.

From day one, the German coach has maintained a low profile, far from the big headlines or phrases for the gallery. He hasn't needed theatrics to win over the locker room, the press, and the fans. His calm and rigorous work has spoken for him.

With Flick, Barça has started to believe again. That change is noticeable not only in the stadiums but also in the day-to-day life of the city. The coach has fully integrated into Barcelona life, and his presence doesn't go unnoticed.

| F.C. Barcelona, Africa Images

A season that has changed the culé narrative

Flick's merit is not only having won titles but having done so starting from a very adverse context. He inherited a team emotionally broken after years of European failures, with doubts in every line and a squad still in transition. Unlike some of his predecessors, the German hasn't complained or sought excuses.

He also hasn't publicly pointed fingers at players or directors. He has assumed his role naturally, worked in silence, and restored order to the club. Camp Nou (when it could be used) has celebrated it, and Montjuïc has confirmed it: Flick has returned Barça to the elite, without needing to shout it. Meanwhile, he has also earned the respect of those who see him in another setting: the restaurants.

| Canva

The coach who also triumphs on the street

The neighbors of Upper Diagonal, in the Sarrià-Sant Gervasi district, already consider him "one of them." Flick doesn't live isolated or surrounded by secrecy. He walks, eats, and greets with the simplicity that characterizes him, and that hasn't gone unnoticed. The waiters who serve him agree on one thing: Flick is discreet, kind, and very generous.

Although he speaks English fluently, he often pretends to be less competent to avoid unnecessary discussions. His elegance is also noticeable off the field. Some compare his style to Pep Guardiola's during his time in Barcelona. Others even place him above in terms of closeness and personal treatment.

Two places that speak wonders of him

A source revealed to the ABC newspaper that Flick is one of the most beloved customers by the waiters of Upper Diagonal. The reason is not only his behavior but also his generosity with tips. "Never had a Barça coach left so much," they say.

This trait sets him apart even from historical figures like Guardiola or Xavi, known for frequenting the same area. Flick doesn't seek privileges, but he also doesn't skimp when it comes to valuing others' work. A trait of silent leadership. Now, those gestures have helped cement his image as "the perfect neighbor."

Hansi Flick's two favorite restaurants in Barcelona

The most curious—and revealing—comes at the end: the two restaurants Flick frequents are Semon, in the plaza of Sant Gregori Taumaturg (Turó Park), and Fleming Ultramarinos, on the avenue of the same name. In both places, he is a regular customer. At Semon, a classic converted with an elegant terrace, Flick enjoys Catalan cuisine with modern touches.

With menus around 60 euros and a relaxed atmosphere, Flick finds the perfect balance between anonymity and connection with the city. And, as those who serve him say: "He leaves better tips than anyone." Another example of why, today, Flick is much more than Barça's coach.