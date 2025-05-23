Leonor's new problem: Now in Cartagena de Indias

The journey of Princess Leonor aboard the training ship Juan Sebastián de Elcano, which began with enthusiasm and symbolism. It has once again placed her at the center of media attention. After her arrival in Cartagena de Indias, Colombia, the heir to the Spanish throne has been involved in an episode that has caused much controversy and concern in the Royal House.

A night that sparks controversy

During her stay in Cartagena, Leonor took advantage of a free night to go out for dinner and enjoy with her fellow midshipmen. However, the presence of paparazzi disrupted the atmosphere. Upon realizing she was being photographed while dancing and holding a glass, the princess reacted with evident annoyance.

The situation escalated to the point where her escorts had to intervene to calm the mood and prevent further incidents. This episode adds to a series of similar situations that Leonor has faced during her naval training.

| RTVE

Since her departure from Spain in January, the princess has been the subject of intense media coverage, with photographers following her at every port. In Montevideo, for example, images of her on the beach were spread, and in Punta Arenas, security camera videos were leaked, violating all her privacy.

Concern in the Royal House

The Royal House has expressed its concern about the constant media exposure of the princess. Sources close to the situation indicate that Leonor has felt overwhelmed by the pressure, even considering abandoning the journey at some point. The institution has taken measures to protect her image and well-being, but the situation in Cartagena has shown that the challenge persists.

Experts in protocol and media have compared Leonor's situation to that experienced by Princess Diana. They point out that the young heir could be facing similar pressure. Writer María José Rubio has highlighted that, although the Royal House has cared for Leonor's image since her youth, the growing media attention could have very negative consequences.

| RTVE

A context of training and representation

Leonor's presence in Cartagena is not merely ceremonial. As part of her military training, the princess has actively participated in various activities. Her role as the flag bearer in the flag oath ceremony aboard the Juan Sebastián de Elcano stands out.

Where more than 70 people, mostly civilians residing in Colombia, swore or renewed their commitment to the Spanish flag. This act, presided over by Captain Luis Carreras-Presas do Campo and the Spanish ambassador in Colombia, underlines the importance of her training.

Additionally, during her stay in Cartagena, Leonor and her companions have participated in cultural visits. Including a tour of the Castillo de San Felipe de Barajas, a military fortress built in the 17th century.

These activities are part of the itinerary of the 97th training cruise of the training ship, which is scheduled to continue its route to Santa Marta, Santo Domingo, and New York before returning to Spain in July.