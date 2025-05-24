TV3's signing for their sports

TV3 continues to advance in its major renovation for the upcoming season. With new sets, themes, graphics, and faces, the Catalan public television aims to refresh its Telenotícies in preparation for the return after the summer holidays. One of the most notable changes affects the weekend Sports section, a time slot highly followed by viewers.

After years of stability, the management of TV3 has decided to introduce new faces. According to EN Blau, one of the historic names of the network will stop presenting the Sports segment of the Saturday and Sunday Telenotícies. The news has already been communicated internally.

A farewell with a sense of a completed cycle

The person affected is Artur Peguera, an emblematic figure in sports journalism in Catalonia. At 61 years old and with an impeccable career, he will no longer be at the helm of the weekend TN sports section. His departure is part of a broader strategy to rejuvenate the image of the news programs.

| TV3, XCatalunya

The team he led for years alongside Ramon Pellicer and Cristina Riba is no longer on the front line. Both Peguera and Riba will remain linked to TV3, but in other roles within the Sports and News areas. It is not a retirement, but a change of role within the organization.

The renewal also reaches the weather and the sets

In addition to the changes in Sports, TV3 is also reorganizing its meteorology team. Tomàs Molina, head of the area, will be a Member of the European Parliament for ERC, which has forced a restructuring of the weather presenter team. With these changes, the network seeks to renew not only the formats but also the on-camera profiles.

| TV3, XCatalunya

The idea is to offer a visually more current, dynamic product adapted to new information consumption habits. Although some decisions have already been communicated, others are being finalized. The management is tying up loose ends to have everything ready for September, when the new format of the Telenotícies will premiere.

An external signing to relaunch Sports

As for Artur Peguera's replacement, TV3 has opted to look outside the organization. The idea was to incorporate a young, prepared figure with previous experience in public television to bring freshness to the news program. According to internal sources consulted by EN Blau, the chosen name has passed all internal tests.

His good presence, diction, and knowledge of sports have been key in his selection. Additionally, he arrives with a solid track record in the local field and a growing presence in national media. His move to TV3 represents recognition of his work and a great professional opportunity.

The name that will bring a new air to TV3 Sports

After weeks of speculation, it has been confirmed: the new weekend Sports presenter for the Telenotícies will be Jordi Montalbo. He is the former head of Sports at betevé, with a solid career at 33 years old. Montalbo has directed and presented for years on the public television of the Barcelona City Council and has also collaborated on Catalunya Ràdio.

With great professional and personal projection—he lives with his partner, Maria de la Hoz, and they are preparing their wedding—Jordi arrives with energy, ambition, and a clear responsibility: to be the new sports face of Catalan television. The Peguera era comes to an end, but another begins with fresh air and many expectations.