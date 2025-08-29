Victoria Beckham's news that will leave David Beckham speechless: it's absolutely true

Victoria Beckham has shown that she doesn't need labels from the past to shine in the present. At 51 years old, the British woman has left behind her role as a Spice Girl to establish herself as one of the most influential businesswomen in the fashion world.

With a clear vision and a brand with its own identity, Victoria Beckham has managed to have her label surpass $150 million in revenue. A firm and consistent strategy has been key to this growth.

| Europa Press

Victoria Beckham invoices $151 million

The label closed 2024 with record numbers: $151.8 million in sales, marking its fourth consecutive year of double-digit growth. In addition, adjusted EBITDA grew by 22%, reaching $2.8 million.

Everything indicates that sustained profitability will arrive sooner than expected. Since its launch, the brand has evolved from a line of structured dresses to a global label with a presence in fashion, beauty, makeup, and fragrances.

One of the main drivers of growth has been her makeup line. Added to this is her commitment to skincare, with products developed alongside scientist Augustinus Bader.

Furthermore, the launch of her fragrance 21:50 Rêverie at the end of 2023 marked a new milestone in her expansion. In 2025, the skincare category is expected to represent more than 20% of sales, especially with the arrival of her first foundation.

David Beckham's wife keeps adding successes

All of this is complemented by the expansion of her catalog. The return of her denim line, the expansion of leather products, and the strengthening of the wholesale channel in key markets such as France and Italy. Traffic has also increased in her London flagship store and her online store.

| Europa Press

The recent momentum has been reinforced by the arrival of Sybille Darricarrère Lunel, former executive of Christian Dior Couture, as the new CEO. According to David Belhassen, investor at NEO Investment Partners:

"The brand is experiencing a remarkable evolution driven by Victoria's vision, iconic style, and a committed team." Victoria Beckham shines on her own merit. Beyond her last name, her business success speaks for itself.

Victoria Beckham no longer needs to prove anything. Her brand grows, consolidates, and competes at the highest level. With strategic decisions, successful products, and a solid team, she has built a label that speaks for itself.