Pau Cubarsí's vacation with his family: the hotel everyone wants to visit

Pau Cubarsí is not only one of the greatest prospects at FC Barcelona, but also a young man who inspires affection beyond soccer. The Catalan center-back has shown enough maturity, composure, and quality to earn a starting spot in the Barça defense.

This summer, he is making headlines not for his performances on the field, but for a family vacation that has set social media ablaze. Taking advantage of the weeks before preseason, Cubarsí has decided to take a well-deserved break with his family.

A luxury getaway in the Indian Ocean

The chosen destination for this vacation has been the exclusive Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi resort, a complex of floating villas set above the turquoise waters of the Indian Ocean. The photos posted by Irene Cubarsí on Instagram show moments of relaxation, postcard-worthy sunsets, and even dolphin sightings.

| F.C. Barcelona, XCatalunya, Canva Creative Studio

A true paradise where nightly rates easily exceed €1,500. In one of the posts, Pau is seen watching the sunset from a private dock. In others, he appears smiling with his family, between swims in crystal-clear waters and cocktails by the sea.

The experience has been as idyllic as it has been expensive, but for the young footballer's inner circle, rest was a priority. The upcoming season is expected to be demanding and full of pressure. No one is better than his closest family to help him recharge before the challenge.

| F.C. Barcelona, XCatalunya

Cubarsí, symbol of the new Barça

Pau Cubarsí's case perfectly represents the new model Barça wants to establish. A player trained at La Masia, Catalan, with his feet on the ground and a great sense of responsibility both on and off the field. Moreover, Cubarsí has managed to win the fans' affection because of his personality.

He is polite, calm, and transparent. When he speaks in interviews, he does so in Catalan, without hesitation, and he doesn't hide his passion for local music, such as songs by Oques Grasses, which, according to what he himself has said, always accompany him.

The club sees him as a figure on whom to build the future. His rise is meteoric and many already compare him to legends like Gerard Piqué or Carles Puyol. If he stays healthy, everything suggests he will be a starter in the backline for many years. Barcelona fans value his naturalness, his strong family roots, and his human profile.

The pride of a discreet family

The Cubarsí-Paredes family have always kept a low profile. Robert, Glòria, and Irene, Pau's parents and sister, have accompanied the young defender at every step of his career without seeking the spotlight. Their vacation in the Maldives has also reflected that family unity.

These family images, far from the most superficial spotlights, have won over Barcelona fans. It is not only what Pau does on the field, but how he represents the club's values off it. He is a young man who has not let himself be swept away by the excesses of stardom and who remains the same humble boy who grew up in Estanyol.

Pau Cubarsí is the perfect example of the kind of footballer Barça needs: quality, character, commitment... and family.