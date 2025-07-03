Xavi Valls on leave: his replacement on TV3, a top athlete

When it was announced that Xavi Valls, an iconic face of sports on TV3, would temporarily leave his position at the helm of Onze, many viewers were surprised. For more than three decades, Valls had earned the public's affection with his direct, honest, and emotional style. This break comes at a time when his informative voice was more present than ever in debates about Barça, the national team, and the hottest sports topics.

According to sources close to the network, this leave is due to personal reasons. At 63 years old and with a 30-year-old son, Valls has reportedly decided to take a break to prioritize his well-being after years of a demanding television pace. It is also noted that he wants to spend more time with his son and enjoy new experiences, but without completely disconnecting from television.

Who is taking his place? The chosen one is a familiar face

TV3 has trusted Marc Cornet, a great sports enthusiast. He runs marathons and is an amateur cyclist. He is 5 ft. 5 in. (1.65 m) tall, 47 years old, and from Manresa. Before TV3, he worked at the public television of les Illes Balears, IB3, where he became one of the most popular faces. He has also collaborated with Diario de Mallorca.

| TV3

Xavi Valls's career: passion and commitment beyond soccer

Valls is not just a face, but a committed voice. He started in the 90s hosting sports programs on TV3 and later established himself with Onze, where he refreshed the content with analysis and informal debates. He has also participated in personal causes such as solidarity campaigns (for example, for multiple sclerosis), in which he combined his media visibility with humanitarian values.

On social media, he never held back. Recently, he distanced himself from the traditional fervor for "La Roja," stating that "la Roja doesn't matter to me," a phrase that sparked much debate on social media.

Reactions on social media and Xavi Valls's future

On social media, his leave has caused a wave of support. Users highlight his approachability and professionalism; they miss that mix of spontaneity and knowledge the journalist brought. His replacement has also received praise, and viewers believe he will be up to the task.

| TV3

After years linked to sports journalism, his break could mean a new direction. The audience's questions are clear. Perhaps projects outside of live broadcasting? There is already speculation about occasional collaborations or a season of special reports. He could also spend more time on activism or his projects outside the television spotlight.

The only certain thing is that his name remains present: a presenter of his stature doesn't easily disappear from the headlines or from people's hearts. Meanwhile, the question we must ask is: will he return stronger? If he does... with a new format?